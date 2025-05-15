Grace Wang Ties #9 All-Time Top Performance in the 10&U 100 Fly at Irvine Novaquatics Meet

CA 2025 NOVApril Intrasquad LC Meet

April 25-28, 2025

Woollett Aquatic Center – Irvine, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile “CA 2025 NOVApril Intrasquad LC Meet”

Irvine Novaquatics’ Grace Wang kicked off the long course season with a splash at the team’s intrasquad meet in April, winning two events and racking up seven lifetime best times over the course of the weekend.

Wang threw down a lifetime best time of 1:09.56 in the mixed 7-12 100 fly to win the event and tie the #9 all-time top performance in the 10 & under age group.

The 10-year-old also jumped up the all-time top 100 ranking in the 10 & under 200 IM and 400 free. Wang was the runner-up in the 200 IM at the meet, turning in a best time of 2:36.67 to land at 26th on the all-time list, and placed 5th in the 400 free in a personal best time of 4:54.08, bumping her up to 35th on the all-time ranking. Her performance in the 200 IM also marked the fastest times in the 10 & under age group so far this season.

After prevailing in the 100 fly, Wang picked up one more victory during the weekend. She was a part of the winning girls’ 10&U 200 medley relay, where she split a time of 31.68 on the fly leg to help her team to victory.

Wang also landed on top of the season rankings in the 50 fly (32.51), placing 6th overall in the event. Her swim marked a personal best time and the fastest time in the 10 & under age group so far this season.

She continued to turn in strong performances, placing 3rd in the 50 back (34.74), 12th in the 50 free (31.27) and 13th in the 100 free (1:07.77).

Wang’s success in the pool at the NOVApril Intrasquad meet came not long after enjoying another tremendous meet at the SCS Spring Age Group Championships (SCY) in March, where she dominated the competition by winning six events and throwing down 11 personal best times.

Other notable performers included 12-year-old Jonathan Ko, who won three events. Ko posted a massive time drop in the 400 free, knocking over 28 seconds off of his lifetime best to snag the runner-up spot in 4:49.37. He also won the 100 free (1:03.63), 200 IM (2:35.52) and 100 breast (1:17.21) and placed 2nd in the 200 free (2:18.36), 5th in the 100 back (1:16.77) and 7th in the 50 back (35.29), all personal best times.

Ten-year-old Annabelle Hayes swept the mixed 7-12 50 and 100 back, toppling the competition as she blasted into the wall to secure the victories and post two new lifetime best times. Hayes won the 50 back in 34.46, the fastest time in the 10 & under age group so far this season, and the 100 back in 1:14.03.