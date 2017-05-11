Gold Medal Team Central Area Aquatics Team, Partners with blueseventy

The Central Area Aquatics Team (CAAT), a year-round swim team located in the heart of Seattle, is partnering with blueseventy, an industry leader in technical performance wear. CAAT is a competitive swim team whose mission is, “To build an inclusive community committed to exemplary performance.” This is the first age group swim team partnership for the internationally acclaimed blueseventy which has their US headquarters in Seattle.

CAAT was recently recognized by USA Swimming as one of four Gold Medal teams nationwide for their Swim-A-Thon fundraising campaign. CAAT raises this money solely to bring new swimmers into the sport through financial aid support. The 2017 Swim-A-Thon campaign has recently kicked off to further fund this financial aid program.

With this partnership, CAAT athletes will have access to blueseventy performance swimwear, goggles, bags and new r10 technical race suit, which propelled athletes of the highest level to medal winning performances this summer at the Olympic Trials and the Olympics.

CAAT head coach Ken Spencer said:

“We are thrilled to work with blueseventy. It was important to us to partner with a company here in Seattle. Our community building mission is a core aspect of everything we do in this club, so working with a Seattle company just made sense. Not only are blueseventy’s products among the best in the performance swimwear market, this relationship will benefit everyone on the team from kids swimming at the highest levels to those just entering the pool.”

Jim Hong, President of the CAAT Board added, “We strive to bring kids into the sport who might otherwise not be able to participate in competitive swimming via our Financial Aid program. Blueseventy embraced our goals around this effort by donating gear to all of our financial aid athletes to help them achieve their goals, which really made them an ideal partner. We’re extremely proud to be the first club swim team blueseventy has partnered with.”

Molly Larson, blueseventy’s team coordinator said: “Swimming is such a great sport and we are excited to partner with a team that is working to not only train kids and young adults to be tomorrow’s Olympians but who recognize that swimming and team work can influence who you are and who you become no matter your skill level. CAAT really impressed us as a team that molds not just great athletes, but great people. The coaching team at CAAT has a clear vision that is easy to get behind.”

CAAT’s trained, professional staff is dedicated to creating an environment in which every child will gain both swimming and life skills. Swimming is the medium used to help kids learn responsibility, accountability, commitment, teamwork, goal setting, and, of course, swimming skills. And CAAT provides an environment that allows each athlete to perform at their best, from the fitness-oriented swimmer to swimmers who compete at the National level and in NCAA Division I athletics.

About blueseventy

There isn’t a second that goes by when the team at blueseventy aren’t thinking about you. How you eat, breathe, train, play, win, lose, suffer and celebrate. How swimming is every part of what makes you tick. Aptly named because 70% of the earth is covered in water, blueseventy is a world leader in the pool and open water. Since 1993, we design, test, refine and craft products using superior materials and revolutionary details that equate to comfort, freedom from restriction and ultimately a competitive advantage in the water. This is where we thrive. There is no substitute and no way around it. We’re all for the swim.

