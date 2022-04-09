GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 4/9/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Lynsey Bowen, 14, Carmel Swim Club (CSC-IN): Carmel Swim Club’s Bowen got her long course season off to a great start at the Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis last week, setting new five new personal best times. This included swims of 2:02.59 in the 200 free, 4:19.29 in the 400 free and 8:51.62 in the 800 free that all rank in the top 100 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. The 200 free ranks the highest at 38th.

David Kovacs, 14, Indiana Swim Club (ISC-IN): Kovacs was another swimmer kicking off the 2022 LC campaign with a bang in Indianapolis, scoring some notable best times in the 100 back (59.84), 200 back (2:10.07), 100 fly (58.15) and 200 IM (2:12.55). The 100 back time cracks the all-time top 100 in the boys’ 13-14 age group, and is also a Futures Cut, as was the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Brynn Lavigueur, 14, Westbrook Seals (SEAL-ME): Lavigueur recently set new Maine State Records in the girls’ SCY 13-14 50 back (26.08), 100 back (57.19) and 100 IM (59.11), also adding personal best times in the 50 free, 50 breast and 50 fly over the last few weeks.

Wyatt Vitiello, 13, Zeus Swim Team (ZEUS-CT): The 13-year-old Vitiello rattled off five personal bests at the 2022 Sun Kissed Invitational (SCY) in Charlotte in late March, highlighted by a 1:48.23 swim in the 200 free and a 4:46.79 in the 500 free. The time in the 500 ranks him 19th among 13-year-old boys in the 2021-22 season.

Millie Evans, 14, Buckeye Swim Club (BKYS-OH): Evans dropped a pair of massive butterfly swims at the Sectionals meet in Indianapolis (LCM), setting new personal bests of 1:01.30 in the 100 fly and 2:18.86 in the 200 fly. The 100 fly swim ranks her 50th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group, while the 200 fly is the third-fastest in the age group in the 2021-22 season.

Caleb Camet, 12, Potomac Marlins (PM-PV): Camet blasted his way to the 35th-fastest time in boys’ 11-12 history (SCY) in the 50 back (25.67) at the Eastern Zone SC Age Group Championships in Webster, N.Y., also going 55.11 to crack the top 100 in the 100 fly.

