GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 2/24/2023

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Daniela Linares Danzos, 12, Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks (CROW-PC): Linares Danzos dropped a time of 55.34 in the girls’ 100 fly at the MAC Senior Open last weekend, launching her up into fifth all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group. The Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks swimmer added personal best times of 1:52.65 in the 200 free, 56.91 in the 100 back and 2:02.07 in the 200 back, which rank her 38th, 35th and 17th, respectively, in the age group.

Evi Mackie, 14, Lanark Amateur Swimming Club (Scotland): Mackie won five titles during the West District Group 1 Championships in Glasgow, breaking four Lanark club records including one that had stood for 29 years. In the 200 IM, Mackie, 14, broke a 29-year-old club record previously held by Adele Dickinson, producing a time of 2:31.21 (long course meters). She also set a new record in the 50 fly (30.40), 200 fly (2:35.28), 800 free (9:45.29) and 1500 free (18:41.59) over the last month.

Cullen Cashman, 12, South Shore YMCA Strypers (SSYS-NE): Cashman rattled off seven lifetime bests at the CRA Last Chance meet two weeks ago, highlighted by a blistering effort in the 200 breaststroke (SCY). Entering the meet with a best time of 2:37.77, the 12-year-old clocked 2:27.81 in the prelims before ultimately hitting 2:23.12 in the final, ranking him 20th this season in the boys’ 11-12 age group. He added bests in the 200 and 1000 free, the 100 back, 100 breast, 50 fly and 400 IM.

Avery Klamfoth, 15, SwimMAC Carolina/Myers Park High School (MAC-NC): Competing at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships, Klamfoth won the girls’ 200 IM (1:58.01) and placed second in the 100 breast (1:00.56) as a freshman, with the 200 IM performance marking a new best time. Klamfoth, who swims for SwimMAC Carolina in club swimming, now ranks fourth among 15-year-old girls in the 200 IM this season (her 100 breast time of 1:00.46 from December also ranks fourth). She also set a 50 free PB of 23.73 on a relay lead-off.

Chase Whitman, 12, Charles River Aquatics (CRA-NE): Whitman knocked off personal best times in five different events at the CRA Last Chance meet, including times in the 50 free and 100 breast that rank inside the top 35 in the boys’ 11-12 age group this season. Whitman’s time of 24.01 in the 50 free ranks 32nd in 2022-23, while his 1:05.92 showing in the 100 breast sits 26th.

Lily Andruss, 13, Lakeside Aquatic Club (LAC-NT): Andruss hit personal best times en route to victory in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the North Texas Short Course 14 & Under Championships. In the 100 back, her time of 55.93 rockets her up into #2 this season among 13-year-old girls, having come into the meet with a PB of 58.42. In the 100 free, her 51.87 showing sits 12th this season among 13-year-olds.

