German Vera Niemeyer sets new World record in 24 hour swim

German swimmer Vera Niemeyer managed to swim 96,3 kilometers between Saturday 12 am and Sunday 12 am. Her world record achievement took place in Meiningen, Gemany, during a 24 hours competition for swimmers of every age group and swim abilities.

The world record attempt was previously reported to the Guinness Book of World Records and need to be officially verified and authenticated by the Guinness Book.



The organizers supported the 26-year old Vera perfectly: They adapted the water temperature of the pool to Vera’s personal requirements – a little bit colder in the beginning and warmer at night. Vera had a detailed plan for her performance and she stayed under her goals all the time.

Niemeyer swam collegiately for the Marshall University Thundering Herd. While at Marshall she set school records in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Video courtesy of Meininger 24 h swim, Facebook: