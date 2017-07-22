Georgia’s Jack Bauerle Earns First Pay Raise Since 2012, And It’s Huge

Longtime University of Georgia Bulldogs coach Jack Bauerle is set to receive his first pay increase since 2012, as details of an extension have been reported by Athens Banner-Herald. The coach of the women’s 4th place finishers and men’s 8th place finishers at the 2017 NCAA Championships is set to see a massive salary bump from $130,000 to $380,000. Bauerle is also slated to see his contract extended 3 years.

“It’s certainly generous and I’m appreciative,” Bauerle said. “It reflects certainly what our kids have done (in the pool) and a lot I think what our kids have done in the classroom, too.”

Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity stated, “We review current data for all coaches among their peers and felt like that these adjustments illustrated their performance level over a period of time.

“Jack is as motivated as ever to be our swim coach,” McGarity said. “Jack’s tank is full. He is excited, he’s enthusiastic, he is so passionate about his program and we feel great moving forward. We feel very proud he’s our head coach and are glad that he’s going to continue to be our coach.”

Bauerle’s previous contract, which expired on June 30, 2017, stipulated that he could not receive any ‘increases in financial terms’ as part of the corrective actions rendered after a UGA/NCAA investigation. The investigation found Bauerle allegedly made a special arrangement providing an extra benefit to a student-athlete, which is a violation of NCAA rules.

Bauerle is in Budapest this week serving in his role as Assistant Coach for the U.S. Men’s swimming team.

curious

That’s a nice pay bump-I would be curious to know which college {swim} coaches make the most

1 hour 11 minutes ago
KYB

probably Bowman, ASU must have splashed out big time to get him

15 minutes 26 seconds ago
korn

double this amount!

3 minutes 1 second ago
Coach MM

Well deserved! Congrats!

41 minutes 1 second ago
Pvdh

With the quality of swimmers he puts out, its very well deserved

25 minutes 50 seconds ago
korn

agree,….definitely gone to a different level in the last 3 years since his ‘trouble’! ….especially on the men’s side.

1 minute 51 seconds ago
