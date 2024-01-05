Georgia Opens New Year On The Road At Auburn

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia swimming and diving teams begin the new year with a dual meet against SEC rival Auburn Saturday morning at the Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama.

The meet begins at 11 a.m. EST with live coverage on SEC Network+. Live results will be available to paid subscribers on the MeetMobile app.

The Georgia men return to the water following a third-place finish at November’s Georgia Fall Invitational. In the meet, graduate Bradley Dunham and fifth-year senior Ian Grum each posted A-cuts in the 200y backstroke, while sophomore Ruard van Renen earned an automatic berth in the 100y backstroke with the second-fastest time in program history. Senior Jake Magahey dropped the nation’s fastest time in the 500y freestyle with an A-cut of 4:10.60. The Bulldog men also turned in A-cut times in both the 200y and 400y freestyle relays.

The Georgia women placed fourth at the UGA Fall Invitational, powered by their dominant distance group. In the 500y freestyle, junior Rachel Stege dropped an A-cut time of 4:32.87, the third-fastest in program history, while fellow junior Duné Coetzee also posted an A-cut of 4:35.29. Junior Abby McCulloh, senior Sloane Reinstein, and sophomore Shea Furse also notched B-cuts in the event. Later in the event, McCulloh earned an A-cut in the 1,650y freestyle, joined by B-cuts from Stege and Coetzee. The team earned A-cuts in the 400y and 800y freestyle relays.

The Georgia divers will travel to Auburn following a successful week at the Tennessee Diving Invitational. Senior Meghan Wenzel earned top-eight finishes in all three events, including a fifth-place finish on 1-meter Friday afternoon. The men’s team showcased its depth with freshman Matthew Bray placing seventh on 3-meter, junior Rhett Hopkins finishing eighth on 1-meter, and junior Allen Mann placing 11th on platform, while fellow junior Nolan Lewis qualified for Zones on platform.

Following the Auburn meet, the Bulldogs will return home for three dual meets to close the regular season, beginning with a meet against Florida State and Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium. Admission is free for all spectators with live coverage on SEC Network+.

EVENT ORDER