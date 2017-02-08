Georgia High School Swim Team Misses Out On State Due To Coach’s Error

Due to what is being chalked up as an administrative error, the Decatur High School swim team was unable to compete at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state meet last weekend. According to reports, the school’s athletic staff failed to submit proof of swimmers’ times, which is required to compete at the state meet.

Realizing the error prior to the start of the meet, City of Schools of Decatur Superintendent David Dude sent two letters pleading with the GHSA to make an exception to the circumstances. The first was sent on January 31st, 5 days after the January 26th proof-of-time submission deadline.

“We expect our student-athletes to be accountable to the rules, and it is appropriate to expect the same of those who coach them. Unfortunately, as I shared when we spoke, I cannot agree with punishing students for the failure of adults. The students have no control over the timely submission of these data. Consequently, I will be taking appropriate employment action to address the adult behaviors that allowed this problem to occur. As I also shared, I hope GHSA will consider alternatives such as levying a personal fine against the offending coach, prohibiting the individual from coaching a GHSA-sanctioned sport for a given time period, or some other appropriate punishment focused on the adult(s) rather than the kids. I appreciate that the GHSA Executive Committee will likely be discussing such a change in the near future.”

On Feb. 2, Dude sent additional correspondence with the following appeal:

“When I contacted you on Tuesday, January 31, I was truly hopeful that a rational outcome was imminent. The fact that our students continue to be punished for the actions of adults is incredibly frustrating, aggravating, and disappointing.”

Courtney Burnett, Communications Director for Decatur High School told local press that the team’s coach indeed missed the deadline to submit the results of qualifying.

“She’s saying she missed a deadline because she was ill,” Burnett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But our superintendent did reach out to the head (of GHSA) to ask if there was a way to make an exception. The answer was no.”

According to The AJC, the GHSA spokesman explained that the deadlines are firm and other teams have been excluded in previous years for being late.