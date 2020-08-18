Gallaudet To Join Atlantic East As Associate Member In Swimming & Diving

Courtesy: Gallaudet Athletics

“We are appreciative of all Atlantic East members for accepting us as an associate member of the conference for men’s and women’s swimming. We are excited about the opportunities our student-athletes will experience while competing in the Atlantic East and we look forward to making our beautiful facilities, in the nation’s capital, available to the conference for future meets,” said Gallaudet University President Roberta “Bobbi” Cordano.

Gallaudet University, federally chartered in 1864, is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of deaf and hard of hearing individuals through American Sign Language and English. GU is located in our nation’s capital in Washington, D.C.

“We are delighted to be joining the Atlantic East as an associate member and for allowing our student-athletes the chance to compete and socialize with other distinguished institutions within the conference. We want to thank the Atlantic East members for this opportunity and we are excited to share our excellent swimming facilities with our new friends here in Washington, D.C.,” said Gallaudet University Athletic Director Victor Mansure.

Gallaudet joins the Atlantic East after competing in the NEAC for the last 10 years (2010-20). The NEAC is no longer sponsoring men’s and women’s swimming and diving. While a member of the NEAC, Gallaudet won four men’s championships (2011, ’12, ’14, ’20) and one women’s championship (2011). In May, GU announced the hire of Nick Pezzarossi as the new men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach.

Gallaudet will not participate in intercollegiate athletics this fall semester due to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision about winter and spring sports competition will be made at a later date during the fall semester.

