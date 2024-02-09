Futures Qualifier Victoria Santino Announces Commitment To West Virginia (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Victoria Santino of Fairfax, Virginia, has announced her commitment to continue her education and swimming career at West Virginia University. Santino is currently a senior at Chantilly High School, and will arrive on campus this fall for the 2024-2025 season.

Santino trains and competes year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, which is a Gold Medal team under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program. She specializes in distance freestyle, and is a Futures qualifier in the 500 and 1650 free.

Many of Santino’s personal best times were set this past December at the NCAP Invitational. She was 3rd in the 500, where she dropped nearly two seconds to crack the 5:00 barrier with a time of 4:58.95. She also knocked 13 seconds off her best time en route to a 6th place finish in the 1650 (17:09.34).

Highlighting Santino’s long course season was the Potomac Valley Senior Championships in July. Her top scoring event was the 1500 at 6th (18:27.54), while in the 400 and 800 she finished 8th with times of 4:39.82 and 9:25.96.

Earlier in the spring Santino represented her high school at the Virginia Class 6A State Championship. She contributed to her team’s points with a 4th place finish in the 500 (5:03.23) and 16th place finish in the 100 breast (1:07.75).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:52.87

500 free – 4:58.95

1000 free – 10:20.64

1650 free – 17:09.34

The Mountaineers earned 4th out of 5 teams at the 2023 Big 12 Conference Championships. Every non-exhibition swimmer who swam the 1650 scored last year, however, the Big 12 conference will likely become more competitive this year with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, and Houston.

Miranda Kirtley and Olivia Busch lead the distance group so far this year with season best times of 16:59.57 and 16:59.86, respectively. Both will still be on campus this fall when Santino arrives, adding depth to West Virginia’s distance squad.

Santino joins Kendall Butler and Jayla Thompson in the Mountaineers’ incoming class next fall. Butler is also a Virginia native, while Thompson hails from Georgia.

