Freestyler Anna Hoskovec Sends Verbal To Marist (2024)

Anna Hoskovec of Dripping Springs, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at Marist College. Hoskovec is currently a senior at Dripping Springs High School, and trains year-round with Austin Swim Club.

Outside of swimming, Hoskovec does sports videography, photography and editing. She plans on continuing this at Marist, with intentions to major in sports broadcast journalism with a minor in Spanish.

“Marist felt like home, it just felt right. I loved the atmosphere and team. They’ve got something special and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Hoskovec is a middle-distance freestyle specialist, and is a Futures qualifier in the 500 free. She hit the time standard last March at Speedo Sectionals, where she dropped over two seconds to record a 5:03.09.

Highlighting Hoskovec’s long course season this summer was Sectionals in Austin. She notched best times in all four of her individual events, with her highest finish coming in the 1500m at 12th (18:01.94). She saw enormous improvements in the 200m free and 200m fly, dropping three (2:09.40) and four seconds (2:29.07), respectively.

This spring, Hoskovec represented her high school at the UIL 6A State Championships. She was a member of Dripping Springs’ 13th place 400 freestyle relay, delivering a split of 53.60 as the third swimmer.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 54.26

200 free – 1:54.23

500 free – 5:03.09

1000 free – 10:24.91

Marist, located in Poughkeepsie, New York, finished 3rd as a team at the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championships. Leigh-Anne Zanella and Madison Sweeney each secured individual event titles, with Zanella capturing the 200 fly (2:05.57) and Sweeney winning 3-meter diving.

Hoskovec should be an immediate contributor for Marist, as her personal best time in the 500 would have landed her a spot in the A-final at last year’s meet. Charlotte Lepis and Maddie Healey led the way in the event last season in 6th (5:06.87) and 7th (5:07.10).

With her commitment, Hoskovec joins Rae Dodson, Bridget Rynkiewicz, and Emily Krucoff in Marist’s incoming class next fall.

