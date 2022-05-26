Futures Qualifier Evan Lake Stays In-State, Commits to D2 Power Indianapolis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Lake has decided to stay in-state to continue his academic and athletic careers at the University of Indianapolis. Lake, a Futures Qualifier from Westfield, Indiana, is a member of the high school class of 2022. He will be joining the Greyhounds for the 2022-2023 season.

I am beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Indianapolis. I’d first like to thank God for giving me this opportunity to compete at the next level. I’d also like to thank my family, coaches, and countless friends throughout the years for helping get where I am today. GO HOUNDS!

Lake specializes in freestyle, with the 200 being his primary event. He has the Futures qualifying time in both the short course yards and long course meters versions of the 200 free.

Best Times SCY:

100 free- 47.55

200 free- 1:41.19

500 free- 4:40.18

1000 free- 9:53.75

At the IHSAA Boys State Championships, he competed in the 200 and 500 freestyle, qualifying for finals in both. In the 200, he set a personal best time of 1:41.19 in the heats before placing 8th in the final (1:42.80). He also finished 14th in the 500 free, dropping nearly seven-tenths from his prelim time to post a 4:41.41. His personal best, set in December 2021, stands at 4:40.14.

Lake competed at the 2021 Futures Championships in Huntsville. He has the qualifying time in the 200 freestyle, but was also able to compete in the 400 free and 800 free as ‘bonus’ events.

At Futures, Lake finished 57th in the 200, clocking a 1:57.38. Later, he time trialed the same event and lowered his time to a 1:56.52. This was over a half-second drop from his previous best of 1:57.17. In the 800, he dropped almost two seconds from his personal best time, touching in 8:52.65. He also dropped over two seconds in his 100 free time trial, clocking in at 54.31.

The University of Indianapolis is a Division II school that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. At the 2022 GLVC Championships, the Greyhounds finished second behind Drury. With his current times, Lake would slot into either the B or C finals in his events. In the 500, the Greyhounds finished 1st, 2nd, and 4th, as well as having a number of people qualify for the B and C finals. In the 200 however, there is a bit more room for Lake to contribute. Indianapolis had one person make the B final and two in the C. Lake’s best time is tied with the Greyhound’s 3rd best performer in this event, Christian Hedeen who finished 23rd in a 1:41.19.

Indianapolis sent 19 swimmers to the 2022 Division II NCAA Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. Their top scorer was freshman Cedric Buessing who finished 2nd in the 1000, 3rd in the 1650, 2nd in the 400 IM, and 9th in the 500 free.

Lake will be joining fellow class of 2022 commits T.J. Bragg and Mikey Weizeorick in Indianapolis for the 2022-2023 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

