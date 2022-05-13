Futures Qualifier Cameron Snowden Commits to UNCW (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Cameron Snowden has committed to swim for UNC-Wilmington beginning in the fall of 2022. Snowden’s college career will take her a long way from home: she currently trains with Paseo Aquatics and attends Valencia High School in Southern California.

Snowden, who first announced her commitment in December, recently raced at the California Southern Section Division I Championships. There, she finished 32nd overall in the 100 free and 17th in the 100 fly. At last year’s timed-finals of the same meet, she finished 8th in the 100 free.

She also raced on Valencia’s 13th-place 200 free relay.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 51.75

200 free – 1:54.37

500 free – 5:17.95

100 fly – 56.43

100 back – 1:00.61

Snowden took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic-driven pause in swimming: in the year between meets from March 2020 to March 2021, she dropped more than a second in the 100 yard free, and by the end of that season had dropped another second.

She has seen similar drops in the 100 fly (two second drop since resuming racing post-pandemic), and other events as well.

Snowden is arguably a better long course swimmer than short course swimmer to this point of her career, with bests of 27.00 and 51.75 in the 50 and 100 free. She is a USA Swimming Futures Championships qualifier in the 100 free in both course, plus the 50 free and 100 fly in yards.

Her best time in the 100 free would have ranked 5th among UNCW swimmers last season. That will be a deep group next year, as the program returns all 9 women who flat-started a 100 free for them.

Her best time in the 50 free would have ranked 4th for the team last year, and so while that group returns everyone too, she will have a chance to make an immediate relay impact.

In 2019, Snowden swam on a Paseo 200 yard freestyle relay that broke the Santa Clarita Valley record for 13-14 girls.

