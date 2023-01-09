Futures Finalist Abby Hood Sends Verbal To Texas A&M (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Abby Hood has announced her decision to remain in-state with the Texas A&M Aggies for the fall of 2024. Hood currently attends Rockwall-Heath High School and swims year-round with Rockwall Aquatics Center of Excellence in Rockwall, Texas.

“To be given an opportunity to swim for and be a part of the Texas A&M family is an incredible honor and privilege. All the glory goes to God. Can’t wait to be an Aggie!”

Hood specializes in an interesting combination of events, with fly and breaststroke being her top event groups. She owns a Winter Juniors cut in the 100m fly (1:02.65), and Futures cuts in the 200m fly (2:19.04) and 100m breast (1:15.36). At the 2022 Futures Championships at College Station, Hood advanced to finals in 100 fly (1:03.03) and 200 fly (2:19.36), where she recorded an 11th and 17th place finish, respectively.

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:04.89

200 breast – 2:33.46

100 fly – 56.05

200 fly – 2:06.35

She most recently competed at Winter Juniors – West, where she clocked a personal best time in the 100 fly. She dropped a tenth from her previous best time, posting a 56.05 to finish 74th overall. She also swam the 100 breast (1:06.45) and 200 fly (2:07.49), which were both slightly off her personal bests.

The Aggie women earned 6th out of 12 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships. Hood is well-outside of SEC scoring range right now, but will likely have the best chance of scoring in the fly events, as her best LCM 200 fly time converts to about a 2:02 in yards. It took a 1:59.59 to advance to finals last year in the 200 fly and a 53.40 to advance in the 100. The fly events were relatively weak for Texas A&M last year, as they scored 28 points in the 100 and 29 points in the 200.

This season the fly group is led by junior Olivia Theall, who has been as fast 1:54.81 in the 200 and 51.25 in the 100. She is followed by sophomore Sarah Holt in the 100 (54.23) and 5th year Mollie Wright in the 200 (2:00.25). Holt will overlap with Hood for a year.

Consistent with past recruiting classes, the Aggies’ class of 2028 is so far entirely made up of Texas natives. Hood is joined by breaststroker Ella Smoker and freestyler/IMer Kassidy Kitchel. Smoker was named to SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” breaststroke section of the Way Too Early list of top recruits in the class of 2024.

