US Open Qualifier Julieta Tracy Sends Verbal To Notre Dame (2023)

U.S. Open qualifier Julieta Tracy has signed with the University of Notre Dame for the fall of 2023. Tracy is a senior at Saint Ignatius College Prep, and swims year-round with the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club, located in Chicago, Illinois.

Tracy swims primarily IM, backstroke, and sprint to mid-distance freestyle. She owns US Open qualifying times in the 200m IM (2:17.60), 200m freestyle (2:03.31), and 100m free (56.94). She also owns a summer Junior National qualifying time in the 100m back (1:04.18), and a winter Juniors cut in the 400m free (4:22.05).

She most recently competed at Winter Juniors – West, where she recorded as high as a 21st place finish in both the 200 IM (2:01.03) and 200 free (1:48.69), with her 200 free being a best time by about a second. She also is an Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Champion, as she won both the 100 free (50.42) and 200 IM (2:00.28) this past November at the IHSA State meet.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 50.42

200 free – 1:48.69

100 back – 55.35

200 IM – 2:00.28

The Notre Dame women finished 6th out of 12 teams at last season’s ACC meet. Tracy’s current best time in the 200 IM would have put her just inside the C-final at last year’s meet, while her best 200 free and 100 back have her just outside scoring range. The 200 IM was a relatively weak event for Notre Dame last year, as they only scored 13 points total in it.

Senior Colleen Gillilan leads the team so far this year in the 200 IM with a 1:58.62. She is the only swimmer on the team so far this season to break the two-minute barrier, as her younger sister Renee Gillilan, a freshman, is the next best performer at 2:00.66. Tracy will overlap with Renee Gillilan and sophomore Madelyn Christman, who has been as fast 2:00.72.

In addition to Tracy, the Fighting Irish’s class of 2027 includes Abby O’Sullivan, Meghan Christman, and Katy Raby. O’Sullivan is more distance-oriented and swims the 400 IM and longer freestyle events, while M. Christman does sprint free. Raby is a diver.

