UIndy Hosts Annual Swim4Nick Meet (UIndy vs. Denison)

“Swim 4 Nick” Meet, UIndy vs. Denison

January 7, 2023

Ruth Lilly Fitness Center, Indianapolis, IN

SCY (25 yards)

Final Scores: Men: UIndy men def. Denison men 207-92 Women: UIndy women def. Denison women 167-133

Full Results

The University of Indianapolis hosted Denison for their annual “Swim4Nick” Memorial Meet and senior day, which took place this past Saturday.

The meet is held to honor the legacy of Nick Dworet. Five years ago in the first weekend of January, Dworet took an official visit to UIndy. He then committed to UIndy, with aspirations to continue his swimming career and even represent Sweden in the Olympics. A month later, he lost his life in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Dworet’s family and club team, TS Aquatics in Florida, established the Nicholas Dworet Memorial Fund, which is linked above. Swim4Nick aims to ensure that every person has the opportunity to learn how to swim and participate in the sport the same way that he did. The proceeds go towards swim clinics and to college scholarships for swimmers at Douglas High School and TS Aquatics.

This meet also served as a huge D2 vs. D3 matchup: According to the December CSCAA Division II and Division III polls, both of UIndy’s programs are ranked 2nd nationally, while the Denison men are ranked 8th and the Denison women are ranked 3rd. The Hounds ended up on top on both sides, with the women’s meet being the closer of the two.

Men’s Meet:

Final Scores:

UIndy – 207

Denison – 92

The UIndy men went undefeated in both swimming and diving on the men’s side of the meet. They were led by three double-event winners, with Cedric Buessing, Christian Hedeen, and Serge Ahadzhanian each picking up a pair of victories.

Hedeen first won the 200 free in 1:42.95, touching the wall over two seconds ahead of Denison’s Patrick Daly. Hedeen returned in the 500 free, where he beat out teammate Stanislaw Chalat by two seconds, clocking a 4:43.54. Chalat won the 1000 for UIndy with a 9:39.57.

Buessing put on a dominating performance in both of his events, as he won the 200 back by nearly 3 seconds in a 1:50.92. He followed that up with a victory in the 200 IM, posting a 1:53.08 to finish over two seconds ahead of Denison’s Daly.

Ahadzhanian swept the butterfly events for UIndy, first winning the 200 fly (1:51.14) by just over a second ahead of Denison’s Richie Kurlich (1:52.29). He narrowly edged Kurlich in the 100 fly, touching at 49.46 to Kurlich’s 49.74.

One of Denison’s best events of the day was the 200 IM, where Daly and Gavin Jones picked up 2nd and 3rd going 1:55.17 and 1:58.17, respectively. Jones also took 2nd in the 200 breast (2:09.87). Denison also picked up a 2-3-4-5 finish in the 100 back, with Nick Settembrine leading the team in a 54.35.

Women’s Meet:

Final Scores:

UIndy – 167

Denison – 133

In a much closer meet than the men, the Denison women fell to the UIndy women by just 34 points.

UIndy’s Kaitlyn McCoy notched three individual event wins for the Hounds. She first won the 100 back (57.01), leading a 1-2-3 UIndy finish as she was followed by Caroline Reinke (58.48) and Julia Magierowska (58.77). McCoy also dominated the 200 back (2:04.80) and 200 IM (2:06.98), where she won by almost 4 seconds and 5 seconds, respectively.

The sprint freestyle events were split, with the Hounds also went 1-2-3 in the 50 free, led by Johanna Buys (23.39). Denison’s Tara Culibrk grabbed a win shortly after in the 100 free, touching the wall at 52.71. Culibrk also took first in the 200 free, going a 1:55.38.

Denison also swept the top 3 spots in the 1000 free, with Quinn Brown winning in 10:25.56. She was followed by teammates Tara Witkowski (10:32.30) and Taryn Wisner (10:38.67). That same trio went on to do the same in the 500 free, with Brown winning again in 5:05.27. Annie Pfeufer made it a 1-2-3-4 finish, as she took 4th for Denison (5:17.97).

The UIndy women also swept the relay events, with their 200 medley relay team of Magierowska (26.61), Sydney Balint (30.64), Buys (25.03), and Leticia Vaselli (23.81) combining for a 1:46.09. Their 200 freestyle relay of Buys (23.70), Magierowska (24.26), Andrea Paaske (24.44), and Vaselli (23.88) won in 1:36.38.

Up next, UIndy will head north to take on Eastern Michigan, Grand Valley State, and Findlay. Denison will be at home next, as they host Carnegie Mellon and Calvin.