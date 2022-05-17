Funky Trunks Announces Sponsorship Deal with WR Holder Ukrainian Andrii Govorov

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

Australia’s support for Ukraine now also extends to one of their most accomplished swimmers. Iconic Australian swimwear brand Funky Trunks is excited to announce a sponsorship agreement with Ukrainian World Record holder Andrii Govorov. Govorov currently sits at the summit of the men’s 50m Butterfly with his world record of 22.27 set in 2018. Despite having relocated to the United States for his latest training block and being separated from his young family during such a tumultuous time, Govorov has never been more committed and focused to swim fast and represent Ukraine on the world stage.

“The last 3 months were the toughest ones in my life,” said Govorov when discussing the war. “My will and determination to succeed on the world stage is stronger than ever to represent my country at the European and World Championships this year.”

Boasting multiple international medals across the 50m Butterfly and Freestyle events, Govorov is a stellar performer on the big stage. The 30-year-old sprint sensation first broke the 24-second barrier for the 50m Butterfly in 2009 as a 17-year-old at the European Junior Swimming Championships. At the 2013 FINA World Championships he broke the 23-second barrier for the first time, and since then has added an astonishing 26 sub-23 second swims, including his world record at Sette Colli.

With World and European Championships approaching in the coming months, it’s sure to be an exciting road for Andrii and Funky Trunks is proud to be supporting him on his journey.

Funky Trunks is thrilled to be partnering with such a dynamic and exciting professional swimmer. The brand’s Athlete Manager, Erika Hellstrom, summed up the relationship saying, “The passion that Andrii brings to our international team of sponsored athletes is palpable. His professionalism, drive and desire to excel in the pool while providing an inspiring story to the world through his sporting achievements, makes the partnership an excellent match.”

Funky Trunks was born and bred on the pool decks and beaches of Melbourne, Australia in 2002. The swimwear is designed for serious performance without the serious attitude. Govorov will wear the Funky Trunks APEX Predator X performance suit and Blade Swimmer race goggles, for his major competitions and, of course, will be supplied with plenty of colourful training swimwear and training gear which Funky Trunks is renowned for. After racing is over though, Govorov has plans away from the pool.

“Once my competitions are finished, I am planning on going back to the Ukraine and supporting my country. As soon as the war started, I set up a foundation to raise funds for organizations in need. This money will support kids, women and athletes and provide emergency humanitarian aid.”

When asked about the current status of other Ukrainian swimmers, Andrii said that “the Ukrainian National Team is currently based in Italy and might be able to take part in competitions at the Mare Nostrum Tour. Italy is very supportive towards the Ukrainian Team which is great to experience. The network is strong and we’re supporting our country every day. With regards to the support of myself and coach I am thankful to have the organizers of the Mare Nostrum Tour, as well as clubs and federations in Winterthur (Switzerland) and Frankfurt (Germany) enabling me to focus on my performance.”

