Daily Swim Coach Workout #658

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday PM [4/14/22]

C2/W3

Be A Great Teammate: show up, bring your best Self, reliable training partne, positive attitude, lift up and never tear down!

200 fr/bk/fr/br dpc fewest strokes

4×25 underwater pullouts dpc

150 bk/br/fr dpc fewest strokes

4×25 o=right e=left arm only DPC

100 free dpc

4×25 backwards free

50 choice

4×25 scull

all @:10 rest, KIM!

short finz 16×50

[25k/25 sw leg Dom! @:35/:37.5/:40/42.5/:45 all Strong! o=fr e=ch non free]

Mid Race (no problem combining any groups as needed)

sox @feet 12×25 (2 kick build/2 swim build/2 swim moderate highest form x2 @:40]

sox off 6x

50 moderate free flow @1:10

75 [@ 200 Race Pace ch @1:20]

sox @hands 8×25 [4 as r/l, 4 as swim [email protected]:40]

sox off 20×50 o=mod fr e=ch PP for [email protected]:50m

100 rebuild

3x

1×100 easy lactate threshold stroke/fr @build G3 to G4 @1:50

1×50 managing swimming with lactate

(holding back end of 200 goal [email protected] 1:00)

1×50 holding back end of 100 Goal Pace! @1:10

no breaks between rounds

100 rebuild

6×75 pull o=free breath 5 e=choice @:20 rest all moderate g2

warm down with time

Long Race:

Short Race: