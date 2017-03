Fünf Tricks, die täglichen Trainingsherausforderungen zu bewältigen

2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Tonight’s action will feature several world class swimmers, including Olympians Dylan Carter, Ryan Murphy, Santo Condorelli, and Long Gutierrez.

Buffalo and Mo State Tied After MAC Day One Relays Buffalo and Missouri State lead after day one at the Mid-American Conference, ten points ahead of Defending Champion Eastern Michigan.

Seliskar Splits 1:32.3 as Cal Downs Pac-12 Meet Record in 800 FR Relay The Cal Bears kept the ball rolling with their 2nd Championship Record in as many events at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington.

Cal Men Set Pac-12 Record, Scare NCAA Record in 200 Medley Relay The Bears opened the meet with a gold in the 200 medley relay, breaking the Pac-12 Record and Championship Record in the process with the 1:22.31.

SwimSwam Pulse: 41.9% Predicted Indiana’s Big Ten Title A plurality of SwimSwam voters saw Indiana’s Big Ten championship coming, although in lower numbers than last week’s poll about the women’s ACC.

Louisville Downs ACC Record to Win 400 medley Relay Gold NC State and Louisville battled for the gold, with just .12 separating them at the finish. During the entire duration of the race, they were never separated by more than 3 tenths of a second.

2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap NC State will be looking to build its lead tonight after putting 11 swimmers into A-finals this morning.