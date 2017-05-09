Funeral Services for Coach Jason Turcotte Announced

A public visitation in Decatur, Georgia has been announced for coach Jason Turcotte, who died unexpectedly overnight between Saturday and Sunday in Atlanta. Turcotte was the head coach and CEO of the Dynamo Swim Club, a large club in the Atlanta area, and had already been appointed as one of the United States’ head coaches for the 2017 World Junior Championships.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support for Jason, his family, and your many kind words and consideration for the Dynamo family near and far these very, very difficult two days,” an email from associate head coach Rich Murphy read on Monday evening. “Jason was a great man who modeled integrity, selflessness and a love for the many people who benefited from his care and kindness.”

Details about Services:

Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, May 11 at AS Turner and Sons in Decatur from 4:00-7:00 PM

A funeral mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Johns Creek at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 12th

A donation account has been set up for his family at gofundme that as of posting had already raised over $56,000, which further supports and commemorates the broad-reaching outpouring of love for coach Turcotte.

“Jason’s greatest love was Heidi (his wife) and the kids,” Murphy concluded. “His joy in their presence was awesome to witness.”