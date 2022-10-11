FSU’s Varjasi, Georgia Tech’s Ertan Headline ACC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State’s Peter Varjasi and Jesco Helling swept the ACC Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week honors respectively, while Deniz Ertan of Georgia Tech notched ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors, and Mia Vallée earned ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Peter Varjasi, Florida State, Sr., Erlangen, Germany

Varjasi had four first place finishes at the TYR Fall Classic on top of setting two individual meet records in the 100 free (44.20) and the 200 free (1:38.25). Two of his wins came in the 200 and 400 free relay teams, where he led off the 200 free relay with a 20.40 split.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Deniz Ertan, Georgia Tech, Fr., Ankara, Turkey

In just her second collegiate meet, Ertan took first in the women’s 1000 free with her time of 9:43.62, also breaking the school record. The time is now the fastest in the NCAA and three seconds faster than the next best time. She also placed first in the 200 breast, swimming a 2:14.19.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Jesco Helling, Florida State, Jr., Dresden, Germany

Helling was dominant at the TYR Classic, taking home first place in both the 3-meter and 1-meter springboard. He scored a 339.90 on the 3-meter – almost 57 points over his teammate in second place – and a 295.95 in the 1-meter to sweep both events.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Mia Vallée, Miami, Jr., Quebec, Canada

Vallée won the 3-meter springboard with a 332.95 and earned second place in the 1-meter, scoring 287.45. The reigning NCAA Champion was named Diver of the Meet at the SMU Classic.

2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Ruben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 11 – Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 11 – Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week