FSU’s Varjasi, Georgia Tech’s Ertan Headline ACC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State’s Peter Varjasi and Jesco Helling swept the ACC Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week honors respectively, while Deniz Ertan of Georgia Tech notched ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors, and Mia Vallée earned ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Peter Varjasi, Florida State, Sr., Erlangen, Germany
Varjasi had four first place finishes at the TYR Fall Classic on top of setting two individual meet records in the 100 free (44.20) and the 200 free (1:38.25). Two of his wins came in the 200 and 400 free relay teams, where he led off the 200 free relay with a 20.40 split.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Deniz Ertan, Georgia Tech, Fr., Ankara, Turkey
In just her second collegiate meet, Ertan took first in the women’s 1000 free with her time of 9:43.62, also breaking the school record. The time is now the fastest in the NCAA and three seconds faster than the next best time. She also placed first in the 200 breast, swimming a 2:14.19.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Jesco Helling, Florida State, Jr., Dresden, Germany
Helling was dominant at the TYR Classic, taking home first place in both the 3-meter and 1-meter springboard. He scored a 339.90 on the 3-meter – almost 57 points over his teammate in second place – and a 295.95 in the 1-meter to sweep both events.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Mia Vallée, Miami, Jr., Quebec, Canada
Vallée won the 3-meter springboard with a 332.95 and earned second place in the 1-meter, scoring 287.45. The reigning NCAA Champion was named Diver of the Meet at the SMU Classic.
2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
- Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech
- Oct. 11 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
- Oct. 4 – Ruben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech
- Oct. 11 – Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
- Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina
- Oct. 11 – Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
- Oct. 4 – Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech
- Oct. 11 – Mia Vallée, Jr., Miami