FSU Men Roll Past LSU; Seminoles, Tigers Fight To Draw In Women’s Meet

FSU vs LSU

Friday, January 8, 2021

Morcom Aquatics Center, Tallahassee, Florida

SCY (25y)

Full Results (PDF)

The Louisiana State University swim teams travelled to Tallahassee to take on Florida State on Friday afternoon, marking the first meet of 2021 for both teams.

Things came down to the wire in the women’s meet, with the two teams ultimately finishing tied with 131 points apiece. On the men’s side, the Seminoles rolled to a decisive 170.5-91.5 victory. Full recaps can be found below.

Women’s Meet

The Tiger women walked away with eight event wins compared to the Seminoles’ six, but FSU’s depth helped propel them to the draw, along with a pair of key wins in both relays.

LSU was led by sophomores Katarina Milutinovich and Summer Stanfield, both of whom picked up two individual victories.

Milutinovich claimed the women’s 100 (49.45) and 200 freestyle (1:47.27), both marking her second-fastest performances of the season. Those swims trail respective swims of 49.38 and 1:46.95 from her at the Art Adamson Invitational in November.

The versatile Stanfield won the women’s 200 fly (1:59.66) and 200 IM (2:02.67), and added a third-place finish in the 200 back (2:00.20) behind the FSU duo of Maddie McDonald (1:58.09) and Pia Murray (1:59.22).

McDonald, a 20-year-old junior, also won the 100 back (54.53) to make her the lone Seminole female with multiple individual wins. That swim was also a season-best, surpassing her 54.67 from a dual with TCU in November.

McDonald also anchored the winning 200 free relay to close the meet, giving the Seminoles the tie, with a 22.66 split. FSU finished in 1:31.36, while LSU wasn’t far behind in 1:32.04. Milutinovich led off the Tigers in 22.89. In the medley relay, FSU went 1-2.

Also picking up wins for FSU was senior Rebecca Moynihan in the 50 free (23.14) and freshman Jenny Halden in the 100 fly (54.50). Halden actually went 1-2 in that event with fellow Seminole first-year Elise Olsen (54.59).

For LSU, sophomore Emilie Boll topped the field in the 100 breast (1:02.18) over FSU freshman Zsofia Kurdi (1:02.40), and then in the 200 breast, Boll (2:18.12) took second to teammate Allie McDaid (2:16.59).

Men’s Meet

The Florida State men claimed 10 out of 14 events to win comfortably over LSU, led by sophomore Peter Varjasi who won two individual events and contributed on both winning relays.

Varjasi was the lone man under 20 seconds in the 50 freestyle, clocking 19.76, and followed that up by taking out LSU’s Brooks Curry in the 100 free, 43.69 to 44.00. The 20-year-old Varjasi owns season-bests of 19.65 and 42.91, respectively.

Varjasi also anchored the 200 medley relay (1:26.85) in 19.42, teaming up with Mason Herbert (21.94), Izaak Bastian (24.34) and Domen Demsar (21.15), and then anchored the 200 free relay (1:19.76) in 19.64. On LSU’s runner-up teams, Curry anchored in 19.16 and then led off in 20.40.

Herbert picked up an individual win in the 100 back (48.05), while his junior teammate Jackson Lucas won the 200 back in 1:47.54.

Also winning for FSU was sophomore Adrian Aguilar in the 500 free (4:31.79), Canadian freshman David Quirie in the 1650 free (15:29.19), junior Max McCusker in the 100 fly (47.19) and sophomore Nick Vance in the 200 fly (1:46.64).

LSU had a win from Curry in the 200 free, clocking 1:37.75 to mark the only swimmer sub-1:40. The 19-year-old ranks 11th in the nation this season with his 1:33.75 from the Art Adamson Invitational.

The Tigers also had wins from first-years Mitchell Mason in the 100 breast (54.96) and Emil Hassling in the 200 IM (1:49.36), while senior Luca Pfyffer (2:00.18) went 1-2 with Mason (2:01.79) in the 200 breast.

