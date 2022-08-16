FSU Gains Commit From Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Aimee DuHamel

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter U.S. Open qualifier Aimee DuHamel has verbally committed to Florida State University for the fall of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce that my next four years will be at Florida State University to continue my academic and athletic career! A big thank you to all my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me throughout this journey! Go Noles!”

DuHamel is entering her senior year at Naperville North High School in northern Illinois and she trains with Academy Bullets Swim Club. Her breakthrough meet was the 2021 Futures Championships in West Fargo where first she qualified for Summer Juniors in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:02.17. She was a two-time finalist at that meet and ultimately placed 9th in the 200 fly and 7th in the 100 fly.

She had a strong short course performance at the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships in March where she clocked lifetime best times in her four fastest events: the 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 back, and 200 back. She finished highest in the 200 fly in 20th place (2:01.66).

“Aimee has really started to blossom over the past 18 months,” her coach Brian Brown told SwimSwam. “I’m excited to see the success she will have at Florida State with Coach Neal Studd and his staff.”

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.61

200 fly – 2:01.65

100 back – 57.46

200 back – 2:04.35

Most recently, DuHamel competed at the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine where she placed 34th in the 100-meter fly with a season-best time of 1:02.23. She dropped a lifetime best 50 fly split of 28.99 during the race to come within .05 of her lifetime best 100 fly time, a Winter U.S. Open cut, from the 2021 Futures meet. DuHamel also has a Winter Juniors time in the 200 fly and Futures in the 200 back.

She would have come closest to making finals at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Championships in the 100 fly and 200 fly where her best times would have placed 33rd and 34th, respectively. Her addition to the Seminoles’ 200 back training group will be especially impactful since their fastest swimmer in that event at last season’s championships, Pia Murray who placed 18th, has transferred to Utah Tech. Rising sophomore Edith Jernstedt currently leads the Seminoles’ butterfly squad. She earned 7th place in the 200 fly and 11th place in the 100 fly at last season’s championship meet.

Florida State women are coming off an 8th place finish at the 2022 ACC Conference Championships under head coach Neal Studd. Studd has put an emphasis on rebuilding his backstroke group with the class of 2023 recruits, signing backstrokers Hailey Heldenbrand (who has best times of 55.43/1:59.98) and Ann Wohlgemuth (53.85/2:01.47), alongside DuHamel. They also join Victoria Valko, Sara Cathcart, Gabrielle Goodwin, and Cadence Fort in Florida State’s class of 2023 verbal commitments.

