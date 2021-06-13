From Surgery To The Top, Chalmers Takes 200 Free Title At Aussie Trials

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

In November of last year, reigning 100m freestyle Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers was undergoing a procedure to ‘clean out’ his shoulder while tonight the 22-year-old South Aussie produced a big-time personal best to take the 200m free title at these Trials.

Since winning gold in Rio, Chalmers has undergone a series of surgeries to address his heart condition called Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) in addition to this latest. That paired with his November surgery could have sidelined any swimmer but this titan only appears to have gotten stronger, clocking a winning effort of 1:45.48 here in his home state of South Australia.

Bond’s Alex Graham, who logged the fastest time of the morning prelims in 1:45.22, tonight opened in 50.93, the fastest start of the field by nearly half a second before Marion’s Chalmers threw down 27.10/27.02 on the last 100m meters for a final time of 1:45.48 in a fierce battle to the wall.

Also surging ahead of Graham at the end were Elijah Winnington, the St. Peters Western weapon who already qualified handily in the mens’ 400m free here. Tonight, Winnington clocked 1:45.55 while 3rd went to 19-year-old Rackley teen Tommy Neill in 1:45.70.

Graham still made it onto the 4x200m free relay, however, settling for 4th in 1:45.71 while Mack Horton is on the bubble in 6th at 1:46.33.

Entering this meet, Chalmers’ lifetime best in this 2free rested at the 1:45.56 he threw down on the Gold Coast to take gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Tonight’s effort ranks as just the 3rd occasion on which the ace has even been under 1:46 so he chose the right time to put up something special.

We’ll see what Chalmers brings in the 100m freestyle on Tuesday.