Freshman Olivia Swalley Leads Iowa To Victory Over Iowa State

Iowa vs. Iowa State

December 8, 2023

Ames, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Final Score: Iowa – 179, Iowa State – 121

The Iowa State Cyclones hosted their in-state rivals the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday for the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The Hawkeyes came away with the victory, giving them their 1st win over the Cyclones in two years. The series record now stands at 28-12, with Iowa holding the lead.

The Hawkeyes captured wins in 15 events total, including both relays. The team was led by freshman Olivia Swalley, who swept the breaststroke events and the 200 IM. Her meet was highlighted by the 100 breast, where she hit a season-best time of 1:01.53 to move to 6th all-time in program history. Swalley also snagged a pool record en route to winning the 200 IM (2:01.29), and won the 200 breast by over five seconds (2:15.05).

Fellow Hawkeye Scarlet Martin established a new pool record in the 100 fly. The sophomore stopped the clock at 53.79, putting her within a tenth of the season-best time she had set at Iowa’s mid-season invite. Martin completed the butterfly sweep, and was the only swimmer to crack 2:00 in the 200 (1:59.76).

Also delivering multiple wins in the pool for the Hawkeyes was freshman Jenna Kerr and junior Annie Galvin. Kerr opened with a victory in the 200 free (1:49.70), then took 1st in the the 500 with a 4:54.25. Galvin won both backstroke events, hitting season best times of 55.08 and 1:59.86.

Rounding out the Hawkeyes’ top performances was the 400 freestyle relay, where the team of Kennedy Gilbertson (51.26), Sabina Kupcova (51.15), Kerr (50.17), and Martin (49.98) combined for a 3:22.56, narrowly eclipsing Iowa’s pool record of 3:22.66 from 2019.

Leading the way for the Cyclones was Brinley Horras, who delivered the team’s lone victory in the 1000 free. The senior stopped the clock at 10:04.89, good for a season best time by nearly 30 seconds. Horras was also the runner-up finisher in the 500 with a time of 4:54.25.

Iowa State senior Andie Quirke topped the field in the 100 freestyle, however she tied with Iowa’s Kupcova as they both came to the wall at 51.55. Quirke was also the highest finisher for the Cyclones in the 50 free, where she took 2nd (23.57) behind Iowa’s Gilbertson (23.38).

The diving events belonged to Iowa’s Makayla Hughbanks, who scored a 329.40 on 3-meter and a 311.85 on 1-meter. Iowa State sophomore Lauren Kimball was the runner-up to Hughbanks in both events with scores of 325.80 and 288.60, respectively.

Up next, Iowa will kick off 2024 with a meet against Miami on January 2nd, while Iowa State will take on Northern Iowa in mid-January.