Four Top 10 Meetings, 21 Between Ranked Foes Set for Water Polo Week 8

Week 8 women’s water polo action includes 21 matches between ranked teams beginning on Thursday, with nine coming at the LMU Invitational in Los Angeles.

The tournament will feature #12 Loyola Marymount, #14 Princeton, #16 Wagner, #19 San Jose State, #20 Marist and RV Bucknell alongside Pomona-Pitzer and Cal State East Bay in a 16-match affair on Friday and Saturday.

Outside of tournament play, Friday sees #22 Indiana begin its stay in Tempe, Arizona, with a matchup against #8 Arizona State. The Hoosiers then play #3 UCLA on Saturday.

The first of four Top 10 matchups will be played on Saturday as the Sun Devils and Bruins meet up.

#6 Michigan and #7 Pacific will play for the fourth time this season, when the teams hit the pool in Stockton, California. The Wolverines boast a 2-1 lead in the season series, posting wins on Feb. 3 (11-9) and March 2 (11-5) and dropping a 12-9 decision in Irvine, California, on Feb. 23.

Michigan wraps up its trip out West with a Sunday meeting against #4 Cal.

#1 USC will face its first Top 5 foe since besting #2 Stanford 10-8 in the championship match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Feb. 24. The Trojans, which are 19-0 on the year and riding a 35-match win streak, will then run a gauntlet of four straight Top 10 matches – facing #2 Stanford (March 30), #4 Cal (April 6), #8 Arizona State (April 13) and #3 UCLA (April 20) to wrap up the regular season.

Tuesday brings two more matches between ranked opponents, before the next poll is released. #14 Princeton will face #25 San Diego State, while #18 Harvard takes on #13 Fresno State.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video
March 12.
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran LaVerne Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Redlands Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. Cal Tech Whittier Live Stats
10 p.m. Chapman Pomona-Pitzer
at Northridge, Calif.
3 p.m. Austin College Connecticut College
5 p.m. Connecticut College #20 Cal State Northridge
7 p.m. Austin College #20 Cal State Northridge
March 13.
1 p.m. George Washington Cal State East Bay Live Stats Watch
4:30 p.m. Austin College Concordia (CA)
8:30 p.m. George Washington #13 Fresno State
10 p.m. Connecticut College Cal Tech Watch
10 p.m. Austin College Occidental Watch
March 14.
7 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Cal Lutheran
7 p.m. Connecticut College Chapman Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Redlands Occidental
10 p.m. RV Bucknell #15 Long Beach State Live Stats
10 p.m. George Washington Fresno Pacific
10 p.m. Whittier Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
March 15.
2 p.m. #22 Indiana #8 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
5:30 p.m. #6 Michigan #13 Fresno State
7 p.m. #10 UC Irvine #25 San Diego State Live Stats
LMU Invitational (Los Angeles)
11 a.m. #16 Wagner #12 Loyola Marymount Live Stats
12:15 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer RV Bucknell Live Stats
1:30 p.m. Cal State East Bay #14 Princeton Live Stats
1:30 p.m. #19 San Jose State #20 Marist Live Stats
4 p.m. RV Bucknell #12 Loyola Marymount Live Stats
5:15 p.m. Cal State East Bay Pomona-Pitzer Live Stats
6:30 p.m. #19 San Jose State #14 Princeton Live Stats
7:45 p.m. #20 Marist #16 Wagner Live Stats
March 16.
Noon Austin College Redlands Live Stats Watch
1:30 p.m. #3 UCLA #8 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Cal Lutheran Chapman Watch
2 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps LaVerne Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Occidental Whittier Live Stats
2 p.m. #18 Harvard #11 UC Davis Live Stats
3 p.m. #15 Long Beach State #21 Cal State Northridge Live Stats
3 p.m. Concordia (CA) #25 San Diego State Live Stats
3 p.m. Sonoma State Santa Clara Live Stats Watch
4 p.m. Fresno Pacific Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats
4 p.m. #6 Michigan #7 Pacific Live Stats
5 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Cal Tech Watch
5 p.m. #22 Indiana #3 UCLA
6 p.m. Austin College Chapman Live Stats Watch
8 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Cal Tech Watch
Midnight #1 USC #5 Hawaii Live Stats
Wittenberg Invitational (Springfield, Ohio)
10 a.m. Salem Wittenberg Watch
Noon Salem Washington & Jefferson Watch
2 p.m. Washington & Jefferson Wittenberg Watch
3:30 p.m. Salem Penn State Behrend Watch
5:30 p.m. Penn State Behrend Wittenberg Watch
SFU Open (Loretto, Pennsylvania)
Noon Mercyhurst Saint Francis (PA)
3 p.m. Gannon Mercyhurst
6 p.m. Gannon Saint Francis (PA)
LMU Invitational (Los Angeles)
11 a.m. #20 Marist #12 Loyola Marymount Live Stats
12:15 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer #14 Princeton Live Stats
1:30 p.m. RV Bucknell #19 San Jose State Live Stats
2:45 p.m. Cal State East Bay #16 Wagner Live Stats
4 p.m. #14 Princeton #12 Loyola Marymount Live Stats
5:15 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer #20 Marist Live Stats
6:30 p.m. #19 San Jose State #16 Wagner Live Stats
7:45 p.m. Cal State East Bay RV Bucknell Live Stats
March 17.
9 a.m. Lindenwood McKendree
11 a.m. St. Francis Brookyln Connecticut College
1 p.m. St. Francis Brookyln Utica
3 p.m. #6 Michigan #4 Cal
3 p.m. #16 Wagner #15 Long Beach State
3 p.m. #18 Harvard Santa Clara Watch
3:30 p.m. Utica Connecticut College
March 19.
2 p.m. Macalester Chapman Watch
7 p.m. #14 Princeton #25 San Diego State
8:30 p.m. #18 Harvard #13 Fresno State
9:30 p.m. LaVerne Fresno Pacific
March 20.
2 p.m. Whittier Chapman Watch
4:30 p.m. #14 Princeton Concordia (CA)
5 p.m. LaVerne Cal State East Bay
7 p.m. Redlands Cal Lutheran
10 p.m. Occidental Cal Tech Watch
March 21.
8 p.m. Macalester Cal Lutheran
9 p.m. #18 Harvard #19 San Jose State
10 p.m. #14 Princeton #15 Long Beach State

