Four Top 10 Meetings, 21 Between Ranked Foes Set for Water Polo Week 8

Week 8 women’s water polo action includes 21 matches between ranked teams beginning on Thursday, with nine coming at the LMU Invitational in Los Angeles.

The tournament will feature #12 Loyola Marymount, #14 Princeton, #16 Wagner, #19 San Jose State, #20 Marist and RV Bucknell alongside Pomona-Pitzer and Cal State East Bay in a 16-match affair on Friday and Saturday.

Outside of tournament play, Friday sees #22 Indiana begin its stay in Tempe, Arizona, with a matchup against #8 Arizona State. The Hoosiers then play #3 UCLA on Saturday.

The first of four Top 10 matchups will be played on Saturday as the Sun Devils and Bruins meet up.

#6 Michigan and #7 Pacific will play for the fourth time this season, when the teams hit the pool in Stockton, California. The Wolverines boast a 2-1 lead in the season series, posting wins on Feb. 3 (11-9) and March 2 (11-5) and dropping a 12-9 decision in Irvine, California, on Feb. 23.

Michigan wraps up its trip out West with a Sunday meeting against #4 Cal.

#1 USC will face its first Top 5 foe since besting #2 Stanford 10-8 in the championship match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Feb. 24. The Trojans, which are 19-0 on the year and riding a 35-match win streak, will then run a gauntlet of four straight Top 10 matches – facing #2 Stanford (March 30), #4 Cal (April 6), #8 Arizona State (April 13) and #3 UCLA (April 20) to wrap up the regular season.

Tuesday brings two more matches between ranked opponents, before the next poll is released. #14 Princeton will face #25 San Diego State, while #18 Harvard takes on #13 Fresno State.