Four Top 10 Meetings, 21 Between Ranked Foes Set for Water Polo Week 8

Week 8 women’s water polo action includes 21 matches between ranked teams beginning on Thursday, with nine coming at the LMU Invitational in Los Angeles.
The tournament will feature #12 Loyola Marymount, #14 Princeton, #16 Wagner, #19 San Jose State, #20 Marist and RV Bucknell alongside Pomona-Pitzer and Cal State East Bay in a 16-match affair on Friday and Saturday.
Outside of tournament play, Friday sees #22 Indiana begin its stay in Tempe, Arizona, with a matchup against #8 Arizona State. The Hoosiers then play #3 UCLA on Saturday.
The first of four Top 10 matchups will be played on Saturday as the Sun Devils and Bruins meet up.
#6 Michigan and #7 Pacific will play for the fourth time this season, when the teams hit the pool in Stockton, California. The Wolverines boast a 2-1 lead in the season series, posting wins on Feb. 3 (11-9) and March 2 (11-5) and dropping a 12-9 decision in Irvine, California, on Feb. 23.
Michigan wraps up its trip out West with a Sunday meeting against #4 Cal.
#1 USC will face its first Top 5 foe since besting #2 Stanford 10-8 in the championship match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Feb. 24. The Trojans, which are 19-0 on the year and riding a 35-match win streak, will then run a gauntlet of four straight Top 10 matches – facing #2 Stanford (March 30), #4 Cal (April 6), #8 Arizona State (April 13) and #3 UCLA (April 20) to wrap up the regular season.
Tuesday brings two more matches between ranked opponents, before the next poll is released. #14 Princeton will face #25 San Diego State, while #18 Harvard takes on #13 Fresno State.
|Date/Time (ET)
|Visitor
|Home
|Live Stats
|Video
|March 12.
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Whittier
|Live Stats
|10 p.m.
|Chapman
|Pomona-Pitzer
|at Northridge, Calif.
|3 p.m.
|Austin College
|Connecticut College
|5 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|#20 Cal State Northridge
|7 p.m.
|Austin College
|#20 Cal State Northridge
|March 13.
|1 p.m.
|George Washington
|Cal State East Bay
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4:30 p.m.
|Austin College
|Concordia (CA)
|8:30 p.m.
|George Washington
|#13 Fresno State
|10 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Austin College
|Occidental
|Watch
|March 14.
|7 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Cal Lutheran
|7 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Redlands
|Occidental
|10 p.m.
|RV Bucknell
|#15 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|10 p.m.
|George Washington
|Fresno Pacific
|10 p.m.
|Whittier
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|March 15.
|2 p.m.
|#22 Indiana
|#8 Arizona State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|5:30 p.m.
|#6 Michigan
|#13 Fresno State
|7 p.m.
|#10 UC Irvine
|#25 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|LMU Invitational (Los Angeles)
|11 a.m.
|#16 Wagner
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|12:15 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|RV Bucknell
|Live Stats
|1:30 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|#14 Princeton
|Live Stats
|1:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|#20 Marist
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|RV Bucknell
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|5:15 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Live Stats
|6:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|#14 Princeton
|Live Stats
|7:45 p.m.
|#20 Marist
|#16 Wagner
|Live Stats
|March 16.
|Noon
|Austin College
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|1:30 p.m.
|#3 UCLA
|#8 Arizona State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|Chapman
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Occidental
|Whittier
|Live Stats
|2 p.m.
|#18 Harvard
|#11 UC Davis
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|#15 Long Beach State
|#21 Cal State Northridge
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|#25 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|Sonoma State
|Santa Clara
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#6 Michigan
|#7 Pacific
|Live Stats
|5 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|5 p.m.
|#22 Indiana
|#3 UCLA
|6 p.m.
|Austin College
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Watch
|8 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|Midnight
|#1 USC
|#5 Hawaii
|Live Stats
|Wittenberg Invitational (Springfield, Ohio)
|10 a.m.
|Salem
|Wittenberg
|Watch
|Noon
|Salem
|Washington & Jefferson
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Washington & Jefferson
|Wittenberg
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|Salem
|Penn State Behrend
|Watch
|5:30 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Wittenberg
|Watch
|SFU Open (Loretto, Pennsylvania)
|Noon
|Mercyhurst
|Saint Francis (PA)
|3 p.m.
|Gannon
|Mercyhurst
|6 p.m.
|Gannon
|Saint Francis (PA)
|LMU Invitational (Los Angeles)
|11 a.m.
|#20 Marist
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|12:15 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|#14 Princeton
|Live Stats
|1:30 p.m.
|RV Bucknell
|#19 San Jose State
|Live Stats
|2:45 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|#16 Wagner
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#14 Princeton
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|5:15 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|#20 Marist
|Live Stats
|6:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|#16 Wagner
|Live Stats
|7:45 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|RV Bucknell
|Live Stats
|March 17.
|9 a.m.
|Lindenwood
|McKendree
|11 a.m.
|St. Francis Brookyln
|Connecticut College
|1 p.m.
|St. Francis Brookyln
|Utica
|3 p.m.
|#6 Michigan
|#4 Cal
|3 p.m.
|#16 Wagner
|#15 Long Beach State
|3 p.m.
|#18 Harvard
|Santa Clara
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|Utica
|Connecticut College
|March 19.
|2 p.m.
|Macalester
|Chapman
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|#14 Princeton
|#25 San Diego State
|8:30 p.m.
|#18 Harvard
|#13 Fresno State
|9:30 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Fresno Pacific
|March 20.
|2 p.m.
|Whittier
|Chapman
|Watch
|4:30 p.m.
|#14 Princeton
|Concordia (CA)
|5 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Cal State East Bay
|7 p.m.
|Redlands
|Cal Lutheran
|10 p.m.
|Occidental
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|March 21.
|8 p.m.
|Macalester
|Cal Lutheran
|9 p.m.
|#18 Harvard
|#19 San Jose State
|10 p.m.
|#14 Princeton
|#15 Long Beach State
