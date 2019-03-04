Former Wisconsin Club, College Coach Added To SafeSport Ban Database

Brianne Taylor, a former coach for club and college swimming in Wisconsin, has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s banned list.

Taylor is listed along with the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She’s currently “ineligible,” which the Center tells us typically means an investigation has concluded, but the window for an appeal remains open. When the appeal window closes, the ban terminology changes to “permanently ineligible.”

Taylor’s ban was decided on February 13, 2019, and she’s listed under “criminal disposition – sexual misconduct” with the “subject to appeal / not yet final” tag. It’s a violation of SafeSport code merely to have a criminal charge pending, and the “subject to appeal” tag typically means that charge is still in the legal process with no conviction as of yet.

Wisconsin court records show a Brianne Taylor currently being charged with 4th degree sexual assault and “resisting or obstructing an officer.” Both are misdemeanor charges. The court records show that on January 3, 2019, Taylor was ordered “to have no contact with Pools, Kids under 17,” or the alleged victim, listed only by initials. There haven’t yet been any pleas in the case. The next hearing is set for March 5th.

Taylor has previously coached for both Ozaukee Aquatics and the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, though both tenures were short-lived. She was hired at UWM in September of 2017 as a part-time coach, but was asked to resign in January of 2018 when she was unable to fulfill her coaching duties. Ozaukee Aquatics says it “mutually split ways” with Taylor in July of 2018 when she found a job with another organization.

Court records list Taylor’s “offense date” as November 28, 2018.

A cached webpage listed Brie Taylor as an instructor for a November water workout at Elite Sports Clubs in Glendale, Wisconsin. We’ve reached out to the club for an update on Taylor’s status with the club, but have not yet received a response.