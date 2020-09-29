Former USC Swimmer Ashley Brewer Makes Her ESPN SportsCenter Debut

Former USC swimmer Ashley Brewer made her debut on SportsCenter on Monday evening, expanding her role with the network.

Brewer made her ESPN hosting debut in April as the lead of “The Replay” on Quibi: a short form video network.

Her role has since expanded, and she is now working on several other ESPN properties, becoming one of the Network’s more visible faces.

SportsCenter is the network’s flagship highlights and analysis show. Since it launched on September 7, 1979, the show has aired more than 60,000 unique episodes, which is more than any other program in American television history.

Among the highlights of Brewer’s SportsCenter debut is hosting a segment with well-known ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith on the firing of Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, and hosting a segment previewing Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Her co-anchor for the episode was Ryan Smith, a legal analyst for ABC-turned ESPN host and personality.

Among other new assignments for Brewer is hosting “Game Night” on ESPN Radio on Sunday nights: an NFL recap show airing weekly at 10PM Eastern Time.

Brewer spent the first 2 years of her college career swimming at Texas before transferring to USC. She was a 2012 US Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100 backstroke, where she finished in 83rd place.

Brewer’s work with ESPN aligns a pair of family legacies. Her older brother Charles was a pitch in the MLB, her brother Chase played baseball at UCLA, and her brother Connor played quarterback at the University of Virginia, while her sister, Abby, played beach volleyball at USC.

Her mother, Deborah Pyburn Brewer, was a news anchor for a CBS affiliate in Phoenix for almost 10 years.