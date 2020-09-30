USA Swimming Elects New Members to Athletes’ Executive Committee

USA Swimming recently announced that it has elected new members its Athletic Executive Committee (AEC).

The newly-elected members of the AEC are as follows:

Julissa Arzave – 1-year term

Bradley Jacobs, Vice-Chair – 2-year term

Kylie Kelly – 1-year term

Robert Mitchell – 2-year term

Ellery Parish, Chair – 2-year term

Matthew Rigsbee – 2-year term

Jack Swanson, Leadership Chair – 2-year term

Josie Uerling – 2-year term

In addition, the following individuals will be carrying over for this year:

Maria Davila

Annie Norris, Program and Events Chair

Jake Simmons

Here are brief bios of the new members:

Julissa Arzave is a native of San Diego, California. She is currently a sophomore at UC-San Diego, where she specializes in distance freestyle. During the 2019-20 season she qualified for NCAAs as a freshman. She was also named a CSCAA All-American. She has also once been named the UCSD Triton Swimmer of the Week and the team’s Most Improved Swimmer for 2019-20.

Bradley Jacobs is a native of Fishers, Indiana, where he was an age-group swimmer. He is currently attending Purdue University, where he majors in Construction Engineering and Management.

A native of Maryland, Kylie Kelly is currently a sophomore at UMBC. At the ECAC Championships, she finaled in 5 events, with her highest finish coming the 200 butterfly, where she finished fourth.

Robert Mitchell is a native of Napa, California. He is also in his second year of undergrad, competing at the University of Wyoming. A specialist in distance freestyle, Mitchell qualified for Winter Juniors in the 400 and 800 meter frees prior to attending Wyoming.

Ellery Parish is originally from San Antonio, Texas, but is in her senior year at Rice University. She has finaled in multiple events at the Conference USA championships. Her junior year, she won the 500 free at the C-USA Championships.

Matthew Rigsbee is a native of Durham, North Carolina, where he was an age-grouper. He is currently attending UNC-Chapel Hill, where he is studying Journalism.

Jack Swanson recently graduated from Pomona-Pitzer, where he swam for four years, specializing in distance freestyle. His freshman year, he qualified for Division III NCAAs in the 1,650-yard freestyle and 800 free relay.

Josie Uerling is a junior at Emory University from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She is an NCAA qualifier. She also finaled at the 2020 University Athletic Association Championships, finishing third in both the 200 and 400 IMs.

The Athletes’ Executive Committee was created to address issues that directly affect USA Swimming athletes. It includes the following positions: Chair/Athletes’ Vice President, Executive Vice Chair, Convention Vice Chair, Recruitment & Leadership Vice Chair, National Team Vice Chair, USOC Athletes’ Advisory Council Representative, Central Zone Athlete Representative, Eastern Zone Athlete Representative, Southern Zone Athlete Representative, Western Zone Athlete Representative, At-Large Athlete (appointed), At-Large Athlete (appointed), Immediate Past Chair (Ex-officio).

Members of the AEC are elected each year to serve either 1-year terms or 2-year terms. Members meet regularly with the goal of putting together a program to help address issues that athletes are currently facing. They then present their ideas to the Board of Directors, who will help provide aid as needed. In addition, the AEC is expected to communicate with the House of Delegates, the Board of Directors, and other committees about any matters that are affecting athletes.