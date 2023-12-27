Former Swimmer Suing Niagara University Over Title IX Violation After Rape Complaint

A former member of the Niagara University women’s swim team is suing the school for its response to her claim that she was raped by a male swimmer.

According to Buffalo outlet WKBW, a federal Title IX lawsuit was filed on Thursday (Dec. 21) alleging a hostile environment where the female swimmer was subjected to rape, sexual harassment and bullying by members of the men’s swim team.

The woman claims she attended a party at the men’s “swim house” in October 2022.

After the party, she went back to an on-campus dorm in an Uber with two teammates, including the alleged perpetrator. After one teammate left, she alleges that she was overpowered and raped by the male swimmer.

According to the suit, a no-contact order was put in place after the woman reported the assault to campus officials. However, she claims she was subject to retaliation by swim team head coach Eric Bugby.

She also alleged that Bugby failed to take action to prevent an atmosphere of sex-based harassment.

She left the team and forfeited her scholarship one month after the alleged assault.

She is seeking a judgment of $5 million.

University officials have said they are aware of the lawsuit but have not yet been served as of late last week.

The school issued the following statement, according to WKBW:

“Niagara University is aware of a potential legal filing regarding an alleged incident at the university, however the university has not been served with the lawsuit at this time. The university’s primary concern is always the safety and well-being of our students and the entire campus community. Niagara abides by, and exceeds, state and federal legislation to provide a safe living, learning and working environment. When a complaint is made by any employee, student, or visitor of Niagara University, the university follows the processes set forth in our Title IX Grievance Policy (Title IX Policy), Sexual Misconduct Awareness and Response Policy (SMP), and the Non-Discrimination Policy and Grievance Procedures (Non-Discrimination Policy). These policies and procedures are designed and implemented to ensure equity for everyone involved in a manner consistent with the law and the university’s longstanding tradition of honoring the integrity of every member of the campus community. In addition, the university provides a number of internal and external resources for any complainant who brings an issue forward. We are confident that the university handles each matter brought forward in accordance with its policy and the law. Out of respect for everyone in the process—most especially any of the university’s current and former students involved in the matter—and to protect the integrity of the internal process, we will not comment on the substance of the pending litigation or the ongoing internal process.”

This is not the first time Niagara University has been sued as a result of failure to properly address sexual assault allegations.

In 2019, three members of the women’s swim team sued the school, claiming they were sexually harassed by members of the men’s team. The women claimed that members of the men’s team ranked the women by physical appearance, made fun of their bodies and gave them hurtful or vulgar nicknames, among other things.

One month after the lawsuit was filed, the head coach at the time, Ben Nigro, was removed from his position. Bugby was then named head coach in November 2019.

The Niagara women won their first MAAC title in 2022, the first full COVID-free season under Bugby, and followed up with a runner-up finish last season.