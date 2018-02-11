Former South Carolina Swimmer Dominique Lendjel Dies in Scotland

Dominique Lendjel, a former German and University of South Carolina swimmer, died on January 23rd in Scotland, his mother Andrea Lendjel has posted on Facebook. Dominique Lendjel was 32-years old.

Lendjel swam at South Carolina from 2006-2010, ending his collegiate career with a year of eligibility remaining after suffering an injury. He earned Honorable Mention All-America honors as a freshman as a member of South Carolina’s 800 free relay and as a sophomore qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100 and 200 back and 200 IM.

He represented his native Germany internationally at the FINA World Cup Series in 2006. He was the 2005 and 2006 German National Champion in the 200 IM and a member of the National “B” Team.

His mother, Andrea, was a Hungarian Swimming Champion, and he had two younger brothers, Patrick and Marcel.

The statement, posted below, did not share details of how Lendjel died.