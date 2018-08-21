Former PA High School Coach Daniel Kostovny Banned By SafeSport

Daniel Kostovny, a former assistant swim coach at West Mifflin High School, has been banned by SafeSport after pleading guilty to assault earlier this summer.

Kostovny was previously included in news reports as an assistant swim coach for West Mifflin in Pennsylvania. He appeared in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s banned database this week, listed as permanently ineligible based on an August 10th decision.

The Danville News reports that the 27-year-old Kostovny was charged with simple assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He later pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs adding up to $1,347. The reports say the assault took place from March 13 to March 16, 2017, when Kostovny invited an 18-year-old girl to his hotel room, offered her several beers and then made physical contact with her.

In September of 2017, the local CBS affiliate reported that an unnamed West Mifflin assistant coach was put on leave based on allegations of misconduct with a student, but the employee’s name wasn’t included in the reports.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport now handles investigations and bans based on allegations of coaching abuse. Kostovny is concurrently added to USA Swimming’s permanent banned list and is ineligible to coach any Olympic sport.