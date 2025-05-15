Former Olympic Champion Yannick Agnel Referred By Judge To Criminal Court On Rape Charges

Former French Olympic champion Yannick Agnel has been referred by a judge to a criminal court in France on charges of rape, according to a public prosecutor in the city of Mulhouse.

Agnel has been referred to the Haut-Rhin criminal court accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with the then 13-year-old daughter of his coach in 2016.

Agnel was 24 at the time and living with the coach’s family.

The investigation started in the summer of 2021 when the accuser, now 21, filed a complaint against Agnel, someone she trained with in Mulhouse between 2014 and 2016.

About to turn 33 on June 9, Agnel has maintained his innocence, saying the relationship was consensual.

In March, Agnel appeared before the departmental criminal court for rape of a minor under the age of 15 and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 15.

At that point, the investigating judge was left to decide whether the issue was to be dismissed — partial or total — or referred to either the correctional or criminal court.

The announcement came on Thursday that Agnel was going to be referred to the criminal court.

In France, being referred to a criminal court essentially means an initial investigation has found enough evidence to support a criminal charge and the case is being brought before a judge for a trial.

It’s unclear how soon a trial will begin.

Agnel gained fame at the 2012 London Olympics when he won gold in the men’s 200 freestyle and anchored the French team to gold in the 4×100 free relay. He also anchored France to silver in the men’s 4×200 free relay

At the 2013 World Championships, he also won gold in the 200 free and the 4×100 free relay.

After placing 19th in the 200 free at the 2016 Rio Games, Agnel retired from swimming.