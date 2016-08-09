David Reynolds, a former swim official and pastor in Arkansas, has been added to USA Swimming’s list of banned individuals. In Reynolds’ case, this is a permanent ban.
According to the banned list on USAswimming.com, Reynolds was in violation of two sections of the code of conduct, 304.3.6 and 304.3.19. His ban went into effect on July 7th, 2016.
A local Arkansas news outlet, arkansasmatters.com, reported in May that Reynolds was arrested for 70 counts of child pornography charges.
The full descriptions from the code of conduct are below:
304.3.6 Conviction of, imposition of a deferred sentence for, or any plea of guilty or no contest at any time, past or present, or the existence of any pending charges, for (i) any felony, (ii) any offense involving use, possession, distribution or intent to distribute illegal drugs or substances, (iii) any crime involving sexual misconduct, or (iv) any criminal offense against a minor.
304.3.19 Any other material and intentional act, conduct or omission not provided for above, which is detrimental to the image or reputation of USA Swimming, a LSC or the sport of swimming.
When he was a member of USA Swimming, Reynolds was an official for swim meets. He was also a pastor at the Cornerstone Bible Fellowship in Sherwood, Arkansas.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Former Official Dave Reynolds Receives Permanent Ban from USA Swimming"
Geez. Puts the whole Efimova thing in perspective.
Dave comes from a very good Godly family he was literally raised under scripture,he knows right from wrong so another victory for Satan,yes I said Satan ,when the devil can steer one of God’s children in that direction he greatly rejouces,Dave will pay for his actions for the rest of his life,and God’s great plan for this wonderful child of God will never b realized,so my friends it’s a real tradgety,Dave would have won soooomany souls to Christ,and Satan knew this,that’s why he worked so hard on DaveGod b w u Dave