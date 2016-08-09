Former Official Dave Reynolds Receives Permanent Ban from USA Swimming

David Reynolds, a former swim official and pastor in Arkansas, has been added to USA Swimming’s list of banned individuals. In Reynolds’ case, this is a permanent ban.

According to the banned list on USAswimming.com, Reynolds was in violation of two sections of the code of conduct, 304.3.6 and 304.3.19. His ban went into effect on July 7th, 2016.

A local Arkansas news outlet, arkansasmatters.com, reported in May that Reynolds was arrested for 70 counts of child pornography charges.

The full descriptions from the code of conduct are below:

304.3.6 Conviction of, imposition of a deferred sentence for, or any plea of guilty or no contest at any time, past or present, or the existence of any pending charges, for (i) any felony, (ii) any offense involving use, possession, distribution or intent to distribute illegal drugs or substances, (iii) any crime involving sexual misconduct, or (iv) any criminal offense against a minor. 304.3.19 Any other material and intentional act, conduct or omission not provided for above, which is detrimental to the image or reputation of USA Swimming, a LSC or the sport of swimming.

When he was a member of USA Swimming, Reynolds was an official for swim meets. He was also a pastor at the Cornerstone Bible Fellowship in Sherwood, Arkansas.