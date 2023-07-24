Fly And Free Specialist Ryan Fogel Commits To D2 Bentley University (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan Fogel has announced his commitment to continue his education and swimming career at Bentley University this fall. Fogel hails from Atlanta, Georgia, where he recently graduated from Rivers Academy. Fogel trains and competes year-round with the Spartan Aquatic Club, also located in the Atlanta area.

“I am so excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bentley University! I would like the thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me through this entire process. Never thought this day would come and I’m excited to be on such an amazing team for the next 4 years. GO FALCONS!!🔷🔷”

Fogel swims a mix of butterfly and sprint freestyle events. His long course season has been strong this year, and he recently raced at the Swim Atlanta Summer Last Chance meet. He ended up notching personal bests in both the 50m and 100m freestyle, going times of 27.59 and 1:00.54, respectively.

In February, Fogel represented his high school at the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) State Championships. His highest finish was in the the 100 backstroke, where he earned 7th with a time of 59.63. Fogel also raced in the 100 fly (57.16) and 50 free (24.02), placing 8th and 13th overall.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 52.11

50 fly – 25.51

100 fly – 56.50

200 fly – 2:05.94

Bentley University located in Waltham, Massachusetts. The Falcons compete as an NCAA Division II program in the Northeast-10 Conference, where the men finished 2nd out of 8 teams at this year’s championship meet. The squad is led by head coach Mary Kay Samko, who has been at the helm of the program since 1996.

Leading the sprint freestylers this past year was Ryan Looney, who clocked a 20.83 as the leadoff leg of the 200 freestyle relay at conference. In the 100 free, Anthony Vizental had the fastest time of the season at 45.93, also done as a relay leadoff. Bentley will look to reload their sprint group this coming year, as both Looney and Vizental graduated this past spring.

Joining Fogel in Bentley’s incoming class this fall is Stephen Calabro, Matt Walden, Jules Rouyer, Danny Lehr, Griffin Keliher, Daniel Ivanchikov, and John Zhang.

