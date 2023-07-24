Brown Gains Commitment From Sprinter Kate Meyers-Labenz (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kate Meyers-Labenz has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic career at Brown University. Meyers-Labenz, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, has a year remaining at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, and will arrive on campus for the 2024-2025 season.

Meyers-Labenz swims year-round with the Bolles School Sharks. She focuses on the shorter events in freestyle and backstroke, and currently owns a 2023 Winter U.S. Open cut in the 50m free.

This spring Meyers-Labenz raced at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, where she advanced to finals in both the 50 back and 50 freestyle. In the 50 free, she shaved off half a second from her personal best to hit a 26.28 and take 20th overall. She earned 13th in the 50 backstroke with a 29.83 in finals, but was as fast as 29.56 in prelims. Rounding out her races was the 100 backstroke, where she clocked a 1:05.00.

In the fall, Meyers-Labenz represented her high school at the Florida 1A High School State Championships. She finished 3rd in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.27 in finals, then took 6th in the 100 backstroke with a best time of 55.40.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.09

100 free – 51.97

100 back – 55.40

200 back – 2:04.43

Meyers-Labenz is projected to make an immediate impact for Brown, both individually and on relays. Her 50 free time would have made her the 3rd-fastest performer on the team this year and would have landed her inside the B-final at Ivy League Championships.

Leading the sprint squad this past season was Sam Scott and Morgan Lukinac. Scott took 6th in the 50 free at the 2023 Ivy League Championships with a time of 22.55 in finals. In the 100 free, Lukinac was the top performer for Brown with a 3rd place finish at 49.36. Scott will have graduated by the time Meyers-Labenz arrives, but Lukinac will overlap with her for two years.

Joining Meyers-Labenz in Brown’s class of 2028 is California natives Emilia Barck and Amelia Hines. Barck swims a little bit of everything, while Hines is a mid-distance to distance freestyle specialist.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.