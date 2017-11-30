Flower Mound Girls, Anderson Boys Win 2017 TX HS North Zone Meet

2017 North Zone TISCA

November 16th-18th

Lewisville, TX

Short course yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Women

Flower Mound HS – 562 Round Rock HS – 513 Midland HS – 319 Lewisville Marcus HS – 242 Anderson HS – 218

Men

Anderson HS – 341 Flower Mound HS – 339 Highland Park – 301 McNeil HS – 242 Round Rock HS – 235

The Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) held its North Zone Meet on November 16-18th. The high school invite was for both boys and girls, and was run as a prelim/final meet. Flower Mound HS did well in the team scoring, winning the girls meet and coming in 2nd in the boys.

The only 4-event winner of the meet was Highland Park’s Felix Van Cauwelaert, who won the boys 200 free, 100 back, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. Van Cauwelaert took the 200 free in a time of 1:39.73, just touching out Grapevine High School’s David Hallaron (1:39.85).

Braden Vines won the boys 500 free with a finals time of 4:37.06, but David Hallaron won the ‘B’ Final with a 4:35.32.

Vanessa Pearl of MicKinney Boyd HS pulled of a quick pair of wins, posting a 1:48.58 in the girls 200 free, and a 1:01.50 in the 100 breast.

John Horn High School’s Jace Brown threw down a pair of impressive wins as well, storming to victories in the 200 IM (1:50.02) and 100 fly (49.78).

Event Winners:

Women:

200 medley relay: Flower Mound (Dalbey, Watson, Edmunson, Archer) – 1:49.32

200 free: Vanessa Pearl (McKinney Boyd) – 1:48.58

200 IM: Emma Garfield (The Colony) – 2:03.57

50 free: Ella Collins (Anderson) – 23.24

100 fly: Mollie Wright (Midland) – 56.18

100 free: Ella Collins (Anderson) – 50.27

500 free: Avery Valenciano (Flower Mound) – 5:02.00

200 free relay: Round Rock (Wang, Rattray, Weeks, Anconetani) – 1:37.81

100 back: Megan Morris (Ursuline Academy of Dallas) – 57.05

100 breast: Vanessa Pearl (McKinney Boyd) – 1:01.50

400 free relay: Anderson (Collins, Hoang, Rogillio, Taylor) – 3:34.32

1 meter diving: Kayla Wilson (Flower Mound) – 442.45

3 meter diving: Ashlynn Sullivan (McKinney) – 261.10

Men: