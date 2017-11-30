Flower Mound Girls, Anderson Boys Win 2017 TX HS North Zone Meet

2017 North Zone TISCA
- November 16th-18th
- Lewisville, TX
- Short course yards
- Results
Top 5 Team Scores
Women
- Flower Mound HS – 562
- Round Rock HS – 513
- Midland HS – 319
- Lewisville Marcus HS – 242
- Anderson HS – 218
Men
- Anderson HS – 341
- Flower Mound HS – 339
- Highland Park – 301
- McNeil HS – 242
- Round Rock HS – 235
The Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) held its North Zone Meet on November 16-18th. The high school invite was for both boys and girls, and was run as a prelim/final meet. Flower Mound HS did well in the team scoring, winning the girls meet and coming in 2nd in the boys.
The only 4-event winner of the meet was Highland Park’s Felix Van Cauwelaert, who won the boys 200 free, 100 back, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. Van Cauwelaert took the 200 free in a time of 1:39.73, just touching out Grapevine High School’s David Hallaron (1:39.85).
Braden Vines won the boys 500 free with a finals time of 4:37.06, but David Hallaron won the ‘B’ Final with a 4:35.32.
Vanessa Pearl of MicKinney Boyd HS pulled of a quick pair of wins, posting a 1:48.58 in the girls 200 free, and a 1:01.50 in the 100 breast.
John Horn High School’s Jace Brown threw down a pair of impressive wins as well, storming to victories in the 200 IM (1:50.02) and 100 fly (49.78).
Event Winners:
Women:
- 200 medley relay: Flower Mound (Dalbey, Watson, Edmunson, Archer) – 1:49.32
- 200 free: Vanessa Pearl (McKinney Boyd) – 1:48.58
- 200 IM: Emma Garfield (The Colony) – 2:03.57
- 50 free: Ella Collins (Anderson) – 23.24
- 100 fly: Mollie Wright (Midland) – 56.18
- 100 free: Ella Collins (Anderson) – 50.27
- 500 free: Avery Valenciano (Flower Mound) – 5:02.00
- 200 free relay: Round Rock (Wang, Rattray, Weeks, Anconetani) – 1:37.81
- 100 back: Megan Morris (Ursuline Academy of Dallas) – 57.05
- 100 breast: Vanessa Pearl (McKinney Boyd) – 1:01.50
- 400 free relay: Anderson (Collins, Hoang, Rogillio, Taylor) – 3:34.32
- 1 meter diving: Kayla Wilson (Flower Mound) – 442.45
- 3 meter diving: Ashlynn Sullivan (McKinney) – 261.10
Men:
- 200 medley relay: Highland Park (Van Cauwelaert, Wang, Nguyen, Paulus) – 1:34.79
- 200 free: Felix Van Cauwelaert (Highland Park) – 1:39.73
- 200 IM: Jace Brown (John Horn) – 1:50.02
- 50 free: Peter Paulus (Highland Park) – 21.54 (21.34 prelims)
- 100 fly: Jace Brown (John Horn) – 49.78 (49.72 prelims)
- 100 free: Cameron Katzman (McNeil) – 46.28
- 500 free: Braden Vines (Midland) – 4:37.06
- 200 free relay: Highland Park (Nguyen, Hmimy, Van Cauwelaert, Paulus) – 1:26.41
- 100 back: Felix Van Cauwelaert (Highland Park) – 50.38
- 100 breast: Colin Feehery (Dallas Shelton) – 58.06
- 400 free relay: Anderson (Raper, Johnson, Lemens, Butler) – 3:13.04
- 1 meter diving: Tyson Stacey (Lewisville Marcus) – 482.90
- 3 meter diving: Tyson Stacey (Lewisville Marcus) – 274.90
