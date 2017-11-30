EXOS and Speedo USA Launch Course to Change the Face of Aquatic Training

EXOS, a leader in the human performance industry, and Speedo USA, a division of PVH Corp., today released a new online course for fitness professionals, EXOS Presents: Speedo Fit Training. The course, which showcases the science behind the Speedo Fit aquatic training program that Speedo USA and EXOS introduced in 2016, teaches fitness professionals how training in the water can benefit people of all ages and levels of physical fitness, and how to incorporate it into their training programs.

“After working with Speedo USA to create and launch the Speedo Fit aquatic training program last year, we’re excited to bring the science and application of the program to industry professionals,” said Mark Verstegen, founder and president of EXOS. “This course will further showcase the powerful benefits of water for all who are looking to improve their clients’ health and performance, and how they will have fun doing it.”

After completing the course, fitness professionals should feel empowered in their understanding of the aquatics space and how to use it to complement land-based training regimens, train clients through injury, and improve personal, small and large group sessions for all ages.

“EXOS has been the perfect partner for us in developing and, now, expanding Speedo Fit,” said John Graham, president of Speedo USA. “Their expertise in human performance has allowed us to take our leadership in the water to new depths and translate Speedo Fit techniques into an education course for trainers across the country. We look forward to seeing even more people ‘Get Speedo Fit’ as a result of this program and our partnership with EXOS.”

The course breaks down the five benefits of training in water, EXOS’ philosophy on human performance and how the EXOS training system relates to a pool setting. It includes three lecture presentations, two training session templates and practical content filmed at a pool to fully demonstrate what the training experience looks like.

Topics include:

The art of coaching in the pool and training techniques for the water

Strategies you can use with different populations based on their unique performance needs

Safety tips for training sessions in the pool

EXOS methodology and how it applies to the water setting

Speedo USA will also offer trainers who have completed the online course with a code for 30 percent off of product (details and code to be provided individually following completion). Fitness professionals can additionally earn continuing education units.

For more information regarding this course, visit http://www.teamexos.com/speedofit.

