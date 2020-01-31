Florida’s Talia Bates Sidelined With Undisclosed Injury

Florida Gator freshman sprinter Talia Bates is dealing with an undisclosed injury with no timetable for return, the Florida athletic department confirmed today.

Bates was previously Florida’s top swimmer this season in the 50 free (22.34), and the Gators second-best 100 flyer (53.35). She’s on the cusp of last year’s NCAA invite times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 100 back. In her freshman season, Bates has already hit career bests in that 50 free (22.34) and the 100 free (49.24), while coming close to her bests in the 100 fly (52.82 out of high school; 53.35 this season), 100 back (53.62 out of high school; 53.68 this year) and 200 free (1:47.11 out of high school; 1:47.40 this year).

Bates competed in the first half of Florida’s dual meet last weekend with Auburn. She swam butterfly on the winning 200 medley relay and finished 5th in the 50 free in 22.96. But Bates did not swim any events in the second half of that meet. We’ve asked Florida if the injury happened during that meet, but have not yet gotten comment.

The late-season timing could be impactful to the Gators this postseason. Florida is in Tennessee this weekend, competing against the Volunteers. After that, they’ll have a First Chance Invite back at Auburn from Feb. 7-9. The SEC Championships are just over two weeks away and will also take place in Auburn.