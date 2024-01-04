Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Florida’s Monroy, Gesing Earn Individual Wins On Day 1 of Tennessee Diving Invite

January 04th, 2024 College, Diving, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida men’s and women’s dive team had a successful opening day at the Tennessee Diving Invitational as the Gator men grabbed all three top-spots in the one-meter and finished second overall in the team event. On the women’s side, Ana Monroy paved the way with a first place finish in the three-meter with a 313.80 score.

The men found success in the one-meter prelims with four divers finishing in the top-five to secure a spot in the finals. Skip Donald scored a 359.00 for first place, followed by Conor Gesing‘s 339.20. Senior Anton Svirskyi earned fourth with 337.60, while Peyton Donald finished in fifth after scoring 335.80.

In the finals, Gesing scored a 364.30 to earn his first, first place finish in 2024. Peyton Donald followed in second place with 350.25, with his brother Skip Donald finishing in third after scoring a 344.20. Svirskyi delivered a 263.70 score.

Ana Monroy grabbed the top spot on the podium in the three-meter after scoring a 313.80 Wednesday afternoon. Carina Lumia would finish with a 231.35 in the finals for eleventh.

In the men’s team event, the Gators took second place after Peyton DonaldConor Gesing and Anton Svirskyi combined for a score of 356.40.

Up Next
The Gators get ready for day two of the Tennessee Diving Invitational beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday features the women’s platform and team event, while the men compete in the 3-meter. The meet will be on SEC+ and can be followed along on DiveMeet.

Prelim Results:
Women’s 3-meter
3. Ana Monroy – 318.85
5. Carina Lumia – 285.90
19. Chloe Bishop – 246.55
23. Casey Greenberg – 236.05
29. Caroline Pagac – 205.45

Men’s 1-meter
1. Skip Donald – 359.00
2. Conor Gesing – 339.20
4. Anton Svirskyi – 337.60
5. Peyton Donald – 335.80
21. Elisha Dees – 272.35

Full Schedule
Wednesday (11:30 a.m.)
Women’s 3-meter
Men’s 1-meter
Men’s Team Event

Thursday (11:30 a.m.)
Women’s Platform
Men’s 3-meter
Women’s Team Event

Friday (11:30 a.m.)
Women’s 1-meter
Men’s Platform

