Florida State Swim $ Dive Set For 2017 ACC Championships

The Florida State swimming and diving teams are set to begin competing at the 2017 ACC Championships in Atlanta, Ga. Women’s swimming and diving and men’s diving will be up first, running from Feb. 13-16 at the McAuley Aquatics Center in Atlanta, Ga. Men’s swimming will follow from Feb. 27-March 2.

“I think we’re very excited to see what we can do and have some fun,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’re hoping to get things off to a great start on Monday.”

Monday’s competition will feature prelims and finals of women’s 3-meter and men’s 1-meter.

“Everyone is rip-roaring and ready to go,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “This is the time of year where you see them pull everything together that they’ve been doing all year and ready to represent Florida State and themselves.”

Swimming will feature a pair of relays, including one of the stronger events for the Seminoles, the 200 medley relay which ranks eighth nationally (1:36.58). The event will start at 4:15 p.m.

“The 200 medley relay is strong for us,” Studd said. “Our ladies are looking really good in the water so hopefully we can put big points on the board right away.”

The swimming session will conclude with the 800 free relay at 5:20 p.m.

Florida State heads into the women’s championships with a record of 6-2, 2-0 ACC looking to improve on its ninth place showing from the 2016 meet. The Seminoles also carry four total automatic NCAA bids that include three relays and one individual from junior Natalie Pierce in the 100 breast (58.31), which is the second fastest time behind Olympic Champion Lilly King from Indiana.

Prelims for diving will start at 10 a.m. with finals following at 4:20 p.m. (men’s 1-meter) and 5:30 p.m. (women’s 3-meter).

Finals for Tuesday thru Thursday will be streamed through the ACC Network Extra at 6 p.m. featuring Sam Gore on the call with six-time Olympic Medalist Brenden Hensen as the analyst.

Live results can be found at divemeets.com as well as the ACC Championship site and meet mobile. For more information, visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Links:

ACC Championship Site: http://theacc.co/SDchamps

ACC Network Extra: (Finals)

Tuesday: http://es.pn/2jSSLIQ

Wednesday: http://es.pn/2jTaxOQ

Thursday: http://es.pn/2jAHz2T

Live Stats: http://theacc.co/sd17livestats

Divemeets: https://secure.meetcontrol.com/divemeets/system/meetinfoext.php?meetnum=4651

