Florida State Heads To Pitt In An ACC Battle

The Florida State swimming and diving teams will begin the 2017 portion of the season with a ACC battle against Pitt in Trees Hall. Diving will begin at 3 p.m.on Friday while the swimming events will take place starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Steel City.

Top-ranked NCAA Division III Denison, will also be competing against the Seminoles and Panthers in swimming.

“We’re really excited to get back to competing,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “Both teams are very good and Pitt is coming off a huge rival win over West Virginia last weekend. Most of our kids have never been to Pittsburgh or seen snow but we’re looking forward to the experience and challenge.”

Both FSU squads climbed into the CSCAA polls following the Georgia Invite from Dec. 2-4. The women (3-1) are currently ranked No. 24 while the men (1-1) are listed at No. 18.

Pittsburgh boasts a 3-4 record on the men’s side, while the women are 4-3 Both teams recorded victories over Boston College, Buffalo and West Virginia, while the women also defeated Georgia Tech.

The Big Red men (3-2) won the Miami Invitational in Oxford, Ohio which took place Dec. 1-3. Both teams defeated Xavier, Kenyon and DePauw as the women are 3-3 on the year.

This will be first meeting in series history against both Denison and Pittsburgh. It is also the first ACC contest for the Seminoles this season.

The teams will compete in 16 event format that includes the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 1000 free and 400 IM. Live results will be available on divemeets.com for Friday’sevent, while Saturday’s swimming can be found the on ACC Network extra. Results will be available on meet mobile. For more information, visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

News courtesy of Florida State Athletics.