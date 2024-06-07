Florida HS Champion Nathan Castano Commits to Kentucky for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida high school state champion Nathan Castano is bringing his backstroke talents to the University of Kentucky this fall.

Castano capped his high school career at Lawton Chiles last November with a Class 3A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (49.27) and a 3rd-place showing in the 100 butterfly (49.95). He officially signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats last month, one of eight Chiles student athletes to ink a college scholarship.

The Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club standout has been showing off his versatility this season by dropping nine seconds in the 200 free (1:40.03) and 10 seconds in the 500 free (4:28.20). With potential in the 200 back, 200 fly, and the IMs as well, second-year Kentucky head coach Bret Lundgaard will have plenty of options where to plug Castano into his lineup.

“I’m super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kentucky!!” Castano wrote. “Huge thank you to my amazing coaches, family, and friends for their unwavering support. I chose Kentucky for their amazing coaching staff and distinct opportunities they provide. GO WILDCATS!! 😼😼”

Best Times

100 back – 49.27

200 back – 1:50.63

100 fly – 49.81

200 fly – 1:50.14

200 IM – 1:57.72

400 IM – 4:02.37

200 free – 1:40.03

500 free – 4:28.20

Castano is about two seconds outside of SEC scoring range in both the 100 back and 100 fly and about four seconds outside of scoring territory in the 200 fly. Kentucky didn’t boast any SEC scorers in the 100 back or 100 fly last season, but three swimmers tallied points in the 200 fly: rising junior Ryan Merani (5th place), recent graduate Zane Rosely (18th), and rising senior Jackson Mussler (19th).

Castano also has blossoming potential in the 500 freestyle. After dropping from 4:49 in 2022 to 4:39 in 2023, he blasted a 4:29 at Winter Juniors East before posting a personal-best 4:28.20 at the Florida Spring Senior Championships in March. It took a 4:20.27 to score in the 500 free at the 2024 SEC Championships.

In Lundgaard’s first season in Lexington, the Wildcat men placed 10th out of 10 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships with 433 points, right behind South Carolina (442). The SEC is only expected to get more competitive next season with Texas joining the conference from the Big 12 this summer.

Castano joins Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class featuring fellow Florida recruit AJ Smith, the Brazilian duo of Caue Gluck and Murilo Amatuzzi, local Kentucky recruit Eli Greinke, Ohio’s Alex Gallagher, Illinois prospect Szymon Mieczkowski, Michigan’s Alec Lampen, and North Carolina’s Jack Haywood.

