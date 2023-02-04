Florida Could Force All Female High School Athletes to Disclose Menstrual History

Later this month, the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) will decide whether to require female athletes to disclose their menstrual history in order to compete at the high school level.

The FHSAA’s new draft physical evaluation form asks prospective female athletes whether they have had a menstrual period, and if so, how old, how many in the past year, and date of the most recent menstrual period. The questions have been an optional part of the FHSAA’s pre-participation form for more than 20 years, but they could become mandatory at a Board of Directors meeting from Feb. 26-27 in Gainesville.

Critics say the proposed change is an invasion of privacy, part of Florida’s effort to roll back transgender rights. Last year, Florida governor Ron DeSantis approved a bill banning transgender female students from playing on women and girls’ sports teams.

Other than questions about female athletes’ menstrual histories, the form asks about cardiac health, medications, and history of injury. Texas also asks female athletes similar questions about their menstrual history, but many other states instead require athletes to undergo a physical examination from a healthcare provider. A signature from the provider is turned over to the school in that aforementioned scenario as opposed to the athlete’s personal health history.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Lake Mary, the vice chairperson of the Senate’s Health Policy committee, believes mandating the disclosure of a student athlete’s menstrual history could be a violation of federal law that requires sensitive patient information to be protected and kept confidential.

”You’ve got to have all new protocols around data safety and storage for this health information that they’re really not equipped to do,” Brodeur said in reference to schools.