Florida Class 2A Finalist Emme Ham Commits to Barton College for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emme Ham, a senior at American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida, has committed to swim for Barton College in 2020-21. She will join Avery Tucker in the class of 2024.

Ham is a breaststroke and IM specialist who finished 10th in the 100 breast at the 2019 Florida High School Class 4A Swimming and Diving Championships in November. She also contributed a breaststroke leg (32.46) to the 13th-place medley relay. In club swimming, where she represents TS Aquatics, Ham had a particularly strong meet at the 29th Annual Speedo Winter Championships. She finaled in the 50 breast (8th), 100 breast (6th), 200 breast (4th), 200 IM (4th), and 400 IM (4th) and took home lifetime bests in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM. Her best 100 breast time comes from the 2019 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships.

Barton College (Wilson, NC) competes in Conference Carolinas (NCAA Division II) whose championship meet runs in conjunction with the Bluegrass Mountain Conference. The women came in second place to Emmanuel College this year. Ham would have been Barton’s top breaststroker at the 2020 CC Championships, scoring in the A finals of both the 100 breast and 200 breast. She also would have been an A-finalist in the 200 and 400 IMs. She will overlap two years with Addy Nemitz and one with Callie Burnette, Kleanza Cathers, Adie Powell, and Kaylee Davis.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 31.69

100 breast – 1:07.23

200 breast – 2:26.46

200 IM – 2:16.55

400 IM – 4:53.21

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.