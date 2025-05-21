Florida Atlantic Picks Up Speedo Sectionals Champion Noah Reeves (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Missouri high school state champion Noah Reeves has committed to swim for Florida Atlantic University beginning in the fall of 2025. Reeves currently attends Lee’s Summit High School and trains with the Empire KC Swim Club.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida Atlantic University. I chose FAU for how the amazing team got along and the culture that the coaches created. It felt like I was a part of a family and I would be successful in that environment. Thanks to Coach Lara and Coach Bubb for this opportunity. GO OWLS!!! #Winninginparadise”

Reeves specializes in breaststroke but is also strong in sprint freestyle, butterfly, and medley events. He served as team captain for Lee’s Summit High School in 2024 and holds seven school records. In November, he won the 2024 MSHSAA Boys Class 2 State Championship (SCY) in the 50 free with a time of 20.20. He was also the runner-up in the 100 breast (55.61).

In March, Reeves posted several lifetime bests at the 2025 Speedo Sectionals (SCY) in Columbia. He placed 1st in the 50 free (20.05) and 200 breast (1:58.44), 4th in both the 50 breast (25.59) and 100 breast (54.69), 5th in the 100 fly (48.68), and 8th in the 200 IM (1:52.26).

His times in the 50 free and 100 fly were personal bests, while his prelims times in the 200 breast (1:58.17) and 100 breast (54.59) also marked lifetime bests. These performances qualify him for Junior Nationals in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast, and for Futures in the 100 fly.

Reeves’ best time in the 200 IM came in December 2024 at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West (SCY), where he posted a time of 1:51.02. He also competed in the 50 free (20.97), 100 breast (56.20), 200 breast (2:02.13), and 100 fly (49.35). His 200 IM time also qualifies for Futures.

Reeves has also done well in long course races. At the 2024 Speedo Sectionals in Columbia in July, he won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:20.38. Later that month, he was a finalist at the Speedo Summer Championships in both the 100 breast (1:04.15) and 200 breast (2:21.56), placing 29th and 31st, respectively.

Top Yard Times

50 Free – 20.05

100 Breast – 54.59

200 Breast – 1:58.17

100 Fly – 48.68

200 IM – 1:51.02

Florida Atlantic’s men’s team finished 2nd at the 2025 ASUN Championships, an improvement from their 3rd-place finish the year before. Reeves’ best times in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast would have all qualified for the ‘A’ final at the meet. His times in the 100 breast and 200 breast would have also been the fastest on the FAU roster for the 2024-2025 season, while his 50 free would have ranked 2nd on the team.

Reeves will join Simon Wright, Brody Singley, Chip Andrews, and Wyatt Porch as part of FAU’s 2025 recruiting class. Porch also brings strong breaststroke times, with a 53.88 in the 100 and a 1:57.98 in the 200.

