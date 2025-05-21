Washington HS State Finalist Finn McFarland Picks Adams State For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance freestyle specialist Finn McFarland will swim for Adams State University, a Division II school in Colorado, beginning in the fall of 2025. McFarland is a senior at Anacortes High School in Washington and trains with the Thunderbird Aquatic Club.

McFarland dealt with an injury following his freshman year of high school. Since then, he has bounced back, posting several lifetime bests in 2025.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Adam’s State University. I loved the school, campus, team and coach. The balance between academics and athletics was a huge factor in my decision. A huge thanks to all those in my life who have helped me along the way! My family, friends and coaches have helped to make this amazing opportunity possible. I can’t wait to join this amazing team! Go Grizzlies!🌲🐻”

McFarland was a finalist at the 2025 WIAA Boys 2A State Championships (SCY) in February, placing 3rd in the 500 freestyle (4:54.91) and 5th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.07). His prelim times in the 500 free (4:53.31) and 200 free (1:50.82) remain as lifetime bests. Throughout his high school career, he has made the ‘A’ final at every WIAA Boys 2A State Championship.

The following month, in March, McFarland posted his fastest times in the 1000 free and 1650 free at the 2025 Speedo Sectionals in Boise (SCY). He placed 18th in the 1000 (10:08.14) and 22nd in the 1650 (16:55.88).

In 2024, McFarland placed 14th in the 1500 free (18:01.81) at the Pacific Northwest LC Senior Championships. He also posted personal bests in the 400 free (4:30.67), 800 free (9:27.12), and 400 IM (5:17.81).

Top Yard Times

200 Free – 1:50.82

500 Free – 4:53.31

1000 Free – 10:08.14

1650 Free – 16:55.88

Adams State finished 6th at the 2025 Men’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships, the same position as the previous year. McFarland would have been Adams State’s fastest distance swimmer last season and would have also been the fastest in the 1000 free and 1650 free for the team during the 2023-2024 season.

McFarland will join Michael Eckley and Eric Branco as part of Adams State’s 2025 recruiting class. Eckley specializes in the sprint free, while Branco competes in the sprint free, back, and fly events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.