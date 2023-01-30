Florida Adds Diver Ana Camyla Monroy to 2023 Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators women’s diving team signed Ana Camyla Monroy to the 2023 signing class, head diving coach Bryan Gillooly announced Friday. Monroy is the first diver to be signed to the 2023 swimming and diving signing class, and the 21st athlete overall.

At the 2022 FINA World Junior Diving Championships, Monroy found herself all over the leaderboard, notching sixth, eighth, ninth, and 18th place finishes during the eight days of competition in Canada. She was also a qualifier at the 2021 FINA World Junior Diving Championships in Ukraine.

From La Paz, Mexico, Monroy won multiple national medals from 2014-22, including silver and bronze at the 2015 Pan American Junior Diving Championships. She took fifth at the 2019 championships.

“I chose the University of Florida because I feel that it’s the place where I will be able to mature and grow as a student-athlete, prepare for my future, and have the chance to achieve all the goals I have had my entire life in both sports and academic aspects,” Monroy said.

Florida continues its 2022-23 season at the Auburn Last Chance Invitational from Feb. 3-5 in Auburn, Alabama.

