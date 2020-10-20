Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Five Seconds Behind… A Poem

I push off the wall I go on the top

Before you push off, you better stop

 

Take a look at that clock, please verify

That you are actually going to leave on the five

 

I am swimming along, just doing my best

So quit touching my feet you little pest

 

If you’d actually left when the coach blew his whistle

My set would feel a whole lot more blissful

 

I thought we were pals so why would you do this?

Push off on the two, how could you be so remiss

 

Ten seconds would truly be a whole lot better

Then we would not be swimming so close together

 

Please learn to read the clock, it’s truly quite easy

If you really need help, just ask me, it’s breezy

 

So the next time you decide to get in my lane

Go five seconds behind and don’t be a pain.

VA GATR
1 hour ago

This is absolutely genius
Send this to the person that does this
(you know exactly who.)

Yona
55 minutes ago

Ngl when I read the title I thought it was about the backstroke leg in a 4IM and I related

tea rex
39 minutes ago

Just be respectful, show a minimum of class
If you won’t leave on the five, I WILL kick your …

