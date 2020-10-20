Five Seconds Behind… A Poem

I push off the wall I go on the top
Before you push off, you better stop
Take a look at that clock, please verify
That you are actually going to leave on the five
I am swimming along, just doing my best
So quit touching my feet you little pest
If you’d actually left when the coach blew his whistle
My set would feel a whole lot more blissful
I thought we were pals so why would you do this?
Push off on the two, how could you be so remiss
Ten seconds would truly be a whole lot better
Then we would not be swimming so close together
Please learn to read the clock, it’s truly quite easy
If you really need help, just ask me, it’s breezy
So the next time you decide to get in my lane
Go five seconds behind and don’t be a pain.
This is absolutely genius
Send this to the person that does this
(you know exactly who.)
Ngl when I read the title I thought it was about the backstroke leg in a 4IM and I related
Just be respectful, show a minimum of class
If you won’t leave on the five, I WILL kick your …