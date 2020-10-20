Five Seconds Behind… A Poem

I push off the wall I go on the top

Before you push off, you better stop

Take a look at that clock, please verify

That you are actually going to leave on the five

I am swimming along, just doing my best

So quit touching my feet you little pest

If you’d actually left when the coach blew his whistle

My set would feel a whole lot more blissful

I thought we were pals so why would you do this?

Push off on the two, how could you be so remiss

Ten seconds would truly be a whole lot better

Then we would not be swimming so close together

Please learn to read the clock, it’s truly quite easy

If you really need help, just ask me, it’s breezy

So the next time you decide to get in my lane

Go five seconds behind and don’t be a pain.