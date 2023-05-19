Five SEC Scoring Georgia Men Returning to Use COVID-19 Fifth Year

Five Georgia men will be returning this upcoming season to use their COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility, the team announced on Instagram Friday.

Bradley Dunham returns after scoring 81 points at SECs this past season, the highest individual scorer of the team. Dunham won the SEC title in the 200 backstroke (1:39.27), was fourth in the 100 back (45.44), and seventh in the 200 free (1:33.76).

Dunham went on to score 10 individual points at 2023 NCAAs. He finished 11th in the 200 back (1:39.86) and 13th in the 100 back (45.22). He was slightly faster in prelims in the 100 back as he swam a personal best time of 45.13. Dunham was also key to the Bulldogs relays as he swam on all five.

Dunham’s best times are:

100 back: 45.13

200 back: 1:38.90

100 free: 43.94

200 free: 1:33.07

Ian Grum was the team’s third highest scorer at SECs this past season as he scored 62 individual points. He was third in the 400 IM (3:40.32), eighth in the 200 back (1:40.96), and ninth in the 200 free (1:32.42).

Grum scored 28 individual points at NCAAs, the second most on the team. He was fourth in the 200 back (1:38.47) and sixth in the 400 IM (3:38.99). Both of those swims were personal best times.

Grum’s best times are:

100 back: 45.82

200 back: 1:38.39

200 IM: 1:47.28

400 IM: 3:38.75

Zach Hils was fourth in individual scoring at SECs as he scored 53 individual points. He finished sixth in the 200 IM (1:43.52), 12th in the 100 free (42.89), and 13th in the 200 free (1:34.05).

Hils swam in prelims of the 200 IM and 200 free at 2023 NCAAs. He also swam on all three of the team’s freestyle relays.

Hils’ best SCY times are:

100 free: 42.66

200 free: 1:33.74

200 IM: 1:42.27

400 IM: 3:44.46

Dillon Downing was another top scorer at SECs as he scored 42.5 points. He was seventh in the 50 free (19.17) and ninth in the 100 free (42.40).

Downing swam at NCAAs in prelims of the 50 and 100 frees. He also swam on Georgia’s 200 free, 200 medley, and 400 free relays.

Downing’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 18.88

100 free: 42.19

Zach Franklin scored nine points at SECs this past season. He finished 19th in the 200 IM (1:44.97) and 22nd in the 100 back (46.94).

Franklin’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 46.58

200 IM: 1:44.61

The Georgia men finished fifth at SECs this past season. They were originally only expected to return 291 individual points, much less than Texas A&M (693) was expected to and the Aggies finished fourth this past season. The return of these five seniors for Georgia help shrink that gap as they scored a combined total of 247.5 points. This brings the total returning points to 538.5 for Georgia.

At the NCAA level, the additional year is key as the team’s only other individual scorer besides Grum and Dunham was Jake Magahey.

In addition to the return of these seniors, Miles Simon has also already announced his transfer from Howard to Georgia for his fifth year.